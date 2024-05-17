Amanda Owen found fame overnight when Our Yorkshire Farm launched on Channel 5 in 2018, but she has previously opened up on how she always feels “overwhelmed” by her life.

Amanda starred in the show with her ex-husband Clive – who she was married to during filming – and their nine children.

The show centred around their life on the farm, Ravenseat, in the Yorkshire Dales, but Amanda has opened up on how she feels about her life.

Amanda Owen says she ‘always’ feels ‘overwhelmed’ by her life (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen’s ‘reality check’

During a 2021 interview, she was asked if she ever felt “overwhelmed” by what she had to fit into a day, to which she replied: “Always.”

She told The Guardian: “Every day, I look at an ideal world of how I’d quite like it to go and then I have a reality check and prioritise. There are certain things that have to happen, certain things that you’d quite like to happen, and certain things that you dream of happening, but never will, such as using the Hoover, tidying up, that kind of thing.”

Amanda, who announced she and Clive would divorce in 2022, also discussed her relationship with fame during the candid chat.

She said: “Put it this way, if I was the life and soul of the party, and really enjoyed the company of lots of people, I wouldn’t have chosen to be [a shepherd]. So it absolutely is a turnaround like you would not believe. [Being] ‘famous’ and all the rest of it, which makes me cringe – is farm diversification. The sheep make me a living, on a number of different levels.”

Amanda Owen starred on Our Yorkshire Farm with her ex-husband Clive (Credit: Channel 5)

Reuben’s new show

Our Yorkshire Farm came to an end in November 2022, but Amanda and Clive’s eldest son, Reuben, has since landed his own show.

Reuben: Life in the Dales started last month and follows the 20-year-old as he grew his new heavy plant machinery business.

Amanda and Clive’s son Reuben now has his own show (Credit: Channel 5)

And fans have begged Amanda to return to screens, too.

One fan said on social media: “Wish [you] could be back on our screens children growing fast and we’re missing you all.”

A second added: “It’s so lovely to see some of you and my, how the children are growing up. I know I’ve said it before but I do miss not seeing you on the TV.”

Repeats of Our Yorkshire Farm air Saturday (May 18) on Channel 5 from 3pm.

