Star of Our Yorkshire Farm Amanda Owen previously hit back at those who criticised her appearance while farming.

The 49-year-old mother to nine children not only stars in her own hit show on Channel 5 but is also a best-selling author.

Following Our Yorkshire Farm, Amanda has since become a best-selling author (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Owen on Our Yorkshire Farm

During an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Amanda admitted she never expected to become a famous shepherd.

“Absolutely never. Put it this way, if I was the life and soul of the party, and really enjoyed the company of lots of people, I wouldn’t have chosen to be [a shepherd]. So it absolutely is a turnaround like you would not believe,” she said.

When discussing how her children feel about being surrounded by cameras, Amanda insisted they aren’t too bothered.

“The other day I bought a pair of Dr Martens and Raven, our eldest, noted that when she was a child, hers were secondhand and came off eBay. So she thought that that was maybe a difference that has happened post-programme. But honestly, that is how it is: they are very, very unaffected,” Amanda explained.

Despite being a best-selling author, Amanda got an E in her English GCSE (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda’s ‘heinous crime’

While Amanda might have written a number of best-selling books, she only got an E in English GCSE.

When asked if there is a lesson to be learned, Amanda said there “absolutely” is.

“Maybe if we go right back to the very beginning, it was a little two fingers up at stereotyping and telling people what they can’t do and what they can’t be. Whether that’s […] wearing a pair of earrings while shepherding your sheep or committing the heinous crime of wearing mascara while trudging through the snow.”

Amanda insisted that people should always do things “your way”. And she added that “as long as you’re doing a good job, and you’re true to yourself, it doesn’t matter”.

Well said that woman!

