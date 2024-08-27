Amy Dowden has posted a four-word plea on social media after fans were left sobbing over her BBC cancer documentary.

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me told the 34-year-old Welsh dancer’s journey of battling an “aggressive” form of stage three breast cancer.

After the heartfelt documentary aired last night, which saw her prepare for chemotherapy and ringing the hospital cancer bell to signal the all clear, fans flocked to social media to hail her an inspiration.

Amid all the appreciation from viewers, the Strictly Come Dancing star put out a clear message on Instagram.

She said: “Please check your chest! Welsh love, Amy.”

The post has generated more than 13,000 likes and many comments. One person said: “You are incredible. I’m currently in the middle of my breast cancer journey and tomorrow, I get the phone call to let me know if I need chemo or not.

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me reaction

“I have been so scared about the prospect but seeing how graciously you dealt with it and how beautiful and strong you were, has made me feel so much better about it. From one breast cancer gal to another – thank you. You’re amazing.”

Others were left ‘sobbing’ over the show. One person said on X: “#AmyDowden is such an inspiration! I’ve spent the first 14 mins of this programme sobbing, yet she’s incredibly strong!”

Another wrote: “Oh my dear Lord, #AmyDowden is such an inspiration. Bless her heart. Am sobbing.”

Fellow professional dancer Dianne Buswell, 35, supported Amy as they sat down together to watch the documentary.

She penned: “Can not describe how blooming proud I am of this wonderful woman @amy_dowden what a documentary. You are so brave for showing the realness and I am sure this is going to help so many others,

I’m just so happy you’re back doing what you love beside us all.”

Amy Dowden on her cancer battle

Almost a year after Amy and her husband Ben tied the knot, they jetted off to the Maldives for their bleated honeymoon.

The Welsh dancer discovered a lump on her right breast the day before – which she did not share with him.

After being told she had cancer, Amy underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment over nine months.

Eventually, the doctor told Amy she had “no evidence of the disease” in February.

At the end of the documentary, she received a worrying sign in an MRI scan as a “few dots” appeared and a “change occurring in the breast”.

Her doctor warned it could be a sign of the cancer returning. Amy then underwent a biopsy, and the results showed benign changes – there was no cancer detected.

