Amy Dowden has shared her thoughts on the Strictly Come Dancing drama involving Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima.

As Strictly Come Dancing 2024 preparation gets well under way, the pros are also limbering up for another year of training and twirling.

Including Amy, who took last year off as she bravely battled a breast cancer diagnosis at the age of just 32. Now, Amy – who was told there was no sign of disease in her body earlier this year – is back and ready to bring the sparkle into an unsuspecting celeb’s step.

However, Amy has also had to face the reality of the recent Strictly drama, with the star finally having her say.

Amy Dowden weighs in on Strictly drama

In an interview with The Times, Amy has subtly shared her thoughts. Responding to whether Strictly could be cancelled due to Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice’s alleged mistreatment of former contestants, Amy simply stated: “I don’t think so. That’s my personal take on it. I don’t get caught up on negativity.”

Amy optimistically added: “I think Strictly this year is going to be more magic than ever.”

When quizzed on whether she has stayed in touch with Giovanni and Graziano, Amy bluntly replied: “I’ve been very busy. I don’t have time.”

Giovanni previously denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour” following earlier reports about former dance partner Amanda Abbington’s mistreatment claims.

Meanwhile, Graziano departed Strictly last month. It came after he was accused of kicking, hitting, and spitting at Zara McDermott during the 2023 series.

Elsewhere, Amy has her very own documentary, Strictly Amy: Cancer And Me coming out on the BBC.

It seems she isn’t letting any Strictly drama cloud her vision in the meantime and instead has a positive motto which she vowed to live by, to a friend who sadly lost her life to cancer.

Amy Dowden cancer battle

As reported in The Mirror, Amy explained the meaning behind the statement. She said: “Go grab life. Nikki, a remarkable young lady in her 30s who I connected to online unfortunately passed away from breast cancer during my treatment last year. She always said ‘Go grab life’ and that’s what she did. I’m determined to live by her motto.”

Amy also reflected on the physical battle she has endured, stating: “I’ve learned… having my hair, my eyebrows, my eyelashes stripped away from me… I gained two stone in weight. I was on steroids, chemo, broken foot you name it and I’ve learned that appearance really doesn’t matter.

“Your soul shines through. I was stripped bare and still accepted. I’ve learnt to love and appreciate every single moment even more in life.”

