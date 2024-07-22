Amy Dowden ‘in tears’ and ‘unable to sleep’ ahead of return to Strictly

Amy Dowden was forced to step away from Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 due to a devastating diagnosis of breast cancer at the age of just 32.

She underwent chemotherapy and shared in February that there’s “no evidence of disease”. She has since done her utmost to stay as active and healthy as possible.

The ball has been rolling ever since to get Amy back into her Strictly groove.

Now, she has confessed to the emotional turmoil that heading back to the studio has triggered.

Amy Dowden makes return to Strictly Come Dancing

In April, Amy gushed on BBC Breakfast: “I’m working really hard and getting my body full back and rehab and physio. I’ve got a brilliant team so fingers crossed I’ll be back on your screens dancing later this year!”

Evidently, Amy has worked super hard, and is imminently twirling back onto the dance floor in a bid to lift the Glitterball trophy!

However, Amy has shared that this process hasn’t been easy and just hours before her return to filming, the star suffered a variety of intense symptoms.

A beaming Amy detailed to social media today (July 22): “I can’t believe the day has finally arrived!

“Since spring 2023 I’ve been dreaming of this day. Thinking and sometimes doubting it would even happen with so many setbacks along the way. I didn’t sleep last night with nerves and excitement.

“I had a good cry this morning and going to soak up every moment of this series which I’m forever grateful for. The Strictly family couldn’t have been more supportive and loving this past year. I truly hope to make you proud this year. Right year eight, let’s do this.”

In May, the star paid a heartfelt tribute to her recent health journey, describing the rollercoaster of the past year.

She penned: “These past few weeks and especially days I’ve constantly been thinking this time last year I was having this test, or this appointment. A year ago today it was confirmed what we thought it was. But it became reality and my life changed forever when the Dr said ‘we are sorry Amy, it’s cancer’.

Amy Dowden cancer journey

“I can’t believe it’s been a year and all what my body has been through and achieved. A year ago Ben [her husband], myself and my twin sister cried together and had to pull ourselves together as we had to break the news to my parents and just knowing the heartache and worry it was going to cause.

“I used to lay awake for hours with my mind going to all sorts of places. Would I make it to Christmas? Would I dance again? How is Ben going to cope? I don’t want to lose my hair. You name it. I wish I knew then how I would be a year on. I told myself constantly this too shall pass. And a year on, my hair growing back, my energy getting better and better, back dancing. And most importantly, spending time with my family and friends and appreciating life.

“I have a new body I’m still learning to accept and like, but do you know what it got me through the hardest time. I’m so proud of myself. Too many people are affected by cancer and I’ll do all I can now to raise awareness and give back. To those struggling right now I’m sending you love and strength. To those family and friends who stuck by me, I’m forever grateful to you!

“I know I’m lucky and blessed for another shot at life. Here’s to a healthier, better, happier and dancing year ahead. Now a gentle reminder have you checked your chest this month? Early detection can save lives.”

Strictly 2024

The 2024 line-up was shared back in June, with the absence of Sicilian dancer Giovanni Pernice. Although it hasn’t been confirmed whether Giovanni was let go or whether he left on his own accord, his exit comes after claims his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington, developed PTSD after dancing with him on the show.

More recently, Graziano Di Prima has been axed from the programme due to claims of “gross misconduct” against his former dance partner Zara McDermott.

Now, Strictly fans await the programme’s return in autumn. But with ongoing chaos surrounding the series, from an investigation to fresh allegations, many viewers are sceptical. Will the 2024 series go ahead?

