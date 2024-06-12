Angel Strawbridge hits back at accusations of bullying: ‘There was a tsunami of untruths’

In May 2023, Angel Strawbridge had accusations of bullying thrown her way, leaving her and husband, Dick, in hot water with Channel 4.

At the time, a crew member appeared to be unimpressed with how he was being treated on set. Consequently, The Escape to the Chateau stars were left reeling after the broadcasters ultimately cut ties with the pair.

A Deadline report explained that the broadcaster had ordered a HR investigation after Two Rivers Media (the producers of their popular TV show) raised concerns about the TV personalities. Just a fortnight later, a foul-mouthed audio recording of Angel was leaked – where she was heard dubbing one of the programmes’ producers a string of expletives.

Now, Angel has shared her thoughts and she is insistent that she will “not apologise”.

Angel Strawbridge blasts bullying claims

In a candid, sit-down chat with journalist Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast, Angel admitted that she “regrets” the way she expressed herself but is keen to highlight the “tsunami of untruths” that surrounded the scandal.

Elizabeth Day explained on social media about the interview: “Escape to the Chateau, which followed the Strawbridges as they renovated a dilapidated French castle with no water, no electricity or heating (and with two young children in tow) ran for nine seasons before coming to an end in 2022.

“Shortly afterwards, an audio recording of Angel speaking angrily to an unknown man was leaked. It made headline news – and this is the first time Angel has ever spoken publicly about what the newspapers termed an ‘explicit rant’.

“Today, she finally gives her side of the story. She reveals what actually happened and why – even if she might regret the way she expressed herself – she has absolutely no regrets about standing up for herself.”

Escape to the Chateau audio leak

Sporting her usual stylish attire, including a beret and a patterned neck scarf, Angel has shed light on the scenario. She said: “I will not apologise. I stand by what I said.”

She continued: “If I apologised for my bad language and said: ‘Sorry for chucking you out,’ – I would just be disingenuous to me.”

It’s not adding fuel to the fire – what I want to do is actually sprinkle some water on something that still irritates me.

Despite claims that the show ended due to Angel and Dick’s behaviour, Angel claimed that the programme in fact came to an end because their children were getting older.

Angel said: “It was sad because we had finished Escape to the Chateau. The kids were getting older. Arthur and Dorothy were so innocent. And as they’re getting older, they’re getting more aware of themselves. And that’s one of the main decisions why we wanted stop Escape to the Chateau.”

Angel also addressed why she is only just speaking out (Credit: Youtube)

Angel Strawbridge speaks out over audio leak

The TV star did acknowledge the crew member involved in the audio leak during the podcast chat. She described him as “difficult” and detailed that the individual was “not very nice”. Angel also accused the crew member of “secretively” and “purposefully” recording her and that he had been acting out of character and “angry” beforehand.

“We had so many amazing people filming Escape to the Chateau but in this particular quite small time frame had someone who wasn’t particularly very nice. His behaviour was completely unacceptable. It didn’t just happen in one little moment, it happened over lots of different occasions,” she claimed.

“I can’t really remember his words at the time, but he was just really in my face and then I was just like: ‘Get out of my [bleep]ing house.’ I can’t even remember what I said.”

Angel admitted she “saw red” during the confrontation but felt “proud” for “defending” herself. She also expressed regret over her choice of words: “I probably wish I didn’t use the word, I don’t even like that word.”

Why she’s breaking her silence

The mum-of-two also gave insight into why she is only just having her say. She stated: “With a year on, we’ve got our integrity, we’re doing so well. We’re happy. Business is fabulous. Everything is good. I can look back and say, actually, it’s fine to say a thing or two. It’s not adding fuel to the fire – what I want to do is actually sprinkle some water on something that still irritates me.”

The red head also admitted that due to the outpouring of social media reaction at the time, she was put off addressing the incident.

Now she says: “Sometimes you don’t know why you say things, but now feels like the right time. There are instances that need to be taken into context.”

Dick and Angel’s series came to an end in 2022 (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Dick Strawbridge addresses end of Escape to the Chateau

In an interview with The Times in October 2023, Dick also seemed to address parting ways with Channel 4 and explained the end of their popular series. He said: “We had the most amazing nine series and finished all our commitments. It didn’t really make sense to us.

“Escape to the Chateau had finished on a wonderful high. There was no story. Nothing really happened. We’d stopped. We didn’t necessarily understand what was going on. We weren’t worried about it.”

At the time of the audio leak, Dick and Angel released a statement which said there are “two sides to every story”. They stated: “There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that. We are proud of who we are. We feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

“The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support.”

