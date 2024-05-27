As the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 semi-finals got underway tonight (Monday May 27), Simon Cowell had a few words to say about Ant McPartlin and his baby news.

The reality TV judge ‘went off-script’ as he was being introduced by co-hosts Ant and Dec to offer his best wishes to new dad Ant, 48.

His brief exchange with a beaming Ant had BGT viewers’ hearts melting as they watched at home. But even though Simon’s congratulations came within the first few minutes of the first semi on ITV this week, it wasn’t the first mention on the programme about Ant becoming a father to son Wilder.

Ant and Dec didn’t shy away from joking about Ant becoming a dad (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024 semi-final tonight: Ant McPartlin baby news

Ant shared his and wife Anne-Marie’s happy news earlier this month. But tonight’s episode – the first of five live semis on ITV every weekday evening this week – was the first time Ant had appeared on TV since the auditions shows were filmed.

And so there was anticipation among fans that Ant might make mention of the new arrival in his family. And they didn’t have to waiting long as the opening moments saw him and Dec about getting ready for the shows ahead.

“Let’s check the old check list,” Dec said, waving clipboard.

Listing off what was on his sheet, he read: “Nappies… baby wipes…”

Ant then interrupted: “That’s my list, give it here!”

A few moments later, Simon temporarily halted the live show proceedings to say to Ant: “Can I just say: congratulations.”

Ant took a bow before replying: “Thank you for your lovely gift.”

He then went on to joke and hint Simon had been the only judge to send a present.

“It was signed by you, not them,” Ant bantered after Simon said his gift had been from them all.

Ant to Simon: ‘Thank you, thank you’ (Credit: ITV)

How BGT viewers reacted

Viewers took to social media to express how adorable they found the interaction between Ant and Simon.

“Simon saying congrats to Ant and him having the biggest smile my heart #BGT,” one fan cooed.

“Aww Simon sent Ant a gift, bless #BGT,” tweeted another.

A third posted: “Simon congratulating Ant becoming a dad and the birth of his baby boy and he’s happy for him #BGT.”

Awww Simon, awww Ant.

While a fourth gushed: “Awww Simon, awww Ant #BGT.”

And a fifth echoed that with several heart emojis: “Awwww Simon congratulating Ant!!! #BGT

The Britain’s Got Talent 2024 semi-finals continue tomorrow, Tuesday May 28, at 8pm on ITV and ITVX.

