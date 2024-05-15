Ant McPartlin will take paternity leave ahead of the BGT semi-finals after the birth of his baby son Wilder, a report claims.

New dad Ant shared yesterday (Tuesday May 14) that he and wife Anne-Marie Corbett had welcomed their first child together into the world.

He told fans in a touching Instagram post: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

And it seems telly star Ant, 48, may be taking some time away from the spotlight following the little one’s arrival.

What will Ant McPartlin becoming a dad mean for BGT? (Credit: YouTube)

Ant McPartlin becomes a dad to a baby boy

According to The Sun, Ant and Anne-Marie – also mum to daughters Poppy and Daisy – are “beyond thrilled” that “their little family is complete”.

An insider is quoted as saying: “They’ve been overwhelmed with lovely messages from friends, family and fans and are still wading through them all now. They are incredibly grateful to everyone.

Ant and Anne-Marie have deliberately kept Wilder’s name a closely guarded secret.

“They chose the name, Wilder, a while ago but have deliberately kept it a closely guarded secret.

“Ant and Anne-Marie are going to be absolutely wonderful, doting parents. Ant cannot wait to be a hands-on dad, changing the nappies and just spending time with little Wilder.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

When will he return to BGT after becoming a dad?

Additionally, with Wilder’s birth coming just under a fortnight before the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 semi-finals, the tabloid reckons Ant will appear on screens during that next stage of the ITV talent show.

However, because the auditions are filmed ahead of transmission, that suggests Ant may not be missing from any episodes at all.

Ant McPartlin lines up with fellow BGT stars, including longtime co-host Declan Donnelly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Sun reports: “Ant will not return to work until May 27 when the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals begin.”

ED! has approached representative for Ant McPartlin, and BGT via ITV, for confirmation he will be returning this series.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Ant McPartlin welcomes first baby with wife Anne-Marie as he shares unusual name and gorgeous picture

Britain’s Got Talent is on ITV on Saturday May 18 at 7.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.