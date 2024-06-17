How Ant McPartlin spent his first Father’s Day weeks after welcoming baby son Wilder

Ant McPartlin welcomed his baby son, Wilder, into the world on May 14 and, over the weekend he celebrated his very first Father’s Day. But what did the Britain’s Got Talent host get up to?

The TV star was spotted out and about with his wife, Anne-Marie, with baby Wilder in tow.

Evidently happier than ever, the family enjoyed a relaxed day out to celebrate the milestone. Although Ant has refrained from posting more than one snap of Wilder, he appeared to be showing the tot off to those they came into contact with.

Evidently over the moon, Ant McPartlin enjoyed his first Father’s Day with baby Wilder (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin celebrates Father’s Day with baby son

Ant and Anne-Marie were spotted out and about on Sunday by The Sun. The couple enjoyed a leisurely stroll in Wimbledon Village, with Wilder bundled up in his pushchair.

The family also brought their three dogs along for the Father’s Day walk. Anne-Marie pushed the buggy whilst Ant appeared to be in charge of holding the leads of the pooches.

Ant shares Bumble and Milo with his wife, Anne-Marie. He also co-owns labrador, Hurley with his ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong.

Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie recently welcomed their first baby together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple were reportedly seen grabbing a coffee on their wander. Afterwards, they took a peek at the properties for sale in the window of an estate agents.

The pair appeared to stop and chat with a few people and even let them coo at the bundle of joy cosied up in the buggy. Currently, the only public image of baby Wilder is a snap of him being cradled by his dad, which was shared to announce his birth.

Ant penned alongside the snap shared to social media: “Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am.

“Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

Ant McPartlin welcomes baby son

Despite the wonderful news, when Ant shared that Wilder had been born, his post did raise a few eyebrows. Fan wondered why Ant didn’t include Hurley when he unveiled his arm tattoo and announced the arrival of son Wilder.

The ink is a family tree design, including the name of his wife, Anne-Marie’s daughters Poppy and Daisy, and their dogs Milo and Bumble.

However, some social media users weren’t impressed with Hurley being left out. Consequently, Ant quickly offered an explanation.

Hey all, I just wanted to say thank

You so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder.

He’s doing great.

Glad you loved the tattoo as well

For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree..he was!! He was just… pic.twitter.com/x4wjUnWAbw — antanddec (@antanddec) May 18, 2024

He described to X: “For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree..he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks, A.”

