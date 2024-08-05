Sometimes the most unassuming items can have the highest values – a fact that was demonstrated during the latest episode of BBC series Antiques Roadshow.

Last night (August 5), one guest brought in what he had been using as a “pocket dish” for loose change. He had initially purchased it for £3 at a car boot sale.

However, the guest was stunned to discover that his cheap bowl was in fact a rare Japanese vase with the potential to sell for a staggering £2,000.

A guest on Antiques Roadshow was stunned when he learnt the true value of his £3 bowl (Credit: BBC)

Antiques Roadshow: Gem of a bootsale find!

The episode was a repeat airing that had previously taken place at the V&A in Dundee. While the episode showcased a range of items, it was the revelation surrounding this modest bowl that caught everyone by surprise.

Expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan was presented with the item and couldn’t help but praise the valuable find. “You’ve got one hell of a washing up bowl,” he remarked.

He then delivered the news that this unsuspecting dish was actually a piece from the Mamluk Revival era, dating back to the mid-19th century.

Ronnie noted that the “Arab style” designs on the bowl indicated that it was likely made in “Syria or Egypt”.

“It features beautiful gold and silver inlay, all the calligraphy is silver, and these bowls are usually religious,” Ronnie explained. “This sort of bowl would’ve been a food bowl back in the 14th century. Its tri-metal design of brass and silver really is a tour de force.”

“A piece like this definitely has a greater value than £3,” Ronnie continued. “It’s most likely worth around £1,000, but in the right place, it could even be worth £2,000.”

The owner of the bowl was understandably shocked. “So, I’ve got a classy pocket dish then?” he quipped.

The owner and the crowd were left stunned on a recent episode of Antiques Roadshow (Credit: BBC)

Antique watch valuation leaves audience stunned

In an episode last week, the audience was just as speechless as the guest after his £45 watch was revealed to be worth a fortune.

The guest brought in an old timepiece, which he had received as a gift after joining the Merchant Navy.

Valuer Richard immediately noticed the true value, even though the watch had been purchased for only £45.

Despite the “slightly scruffy condition”, all the original components and features were intact.

Richard explained that the watch was an extremely rare model called the Ultraman. “Made in 1968, only for a few months and most of them were sent to the Far East,” he explained.

He then estimated the watch’s value to be between £30,000 to £40,000.

Upon hearing the amount, the guest and the crowd audibly gasped.

“I trust that’s a bit more than a month’s salary,” Richard joked.

“It’s a bit more than my pension!” the guest couldn’t hide his excitement.

Read more: Antiques Roadshow guest speechless over value of late mum’s ring

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.