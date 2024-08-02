Antiques Roadshow audience gasp as man is told his £45 watch is worth eye-popping fortune

An Antiques Roadshow guest was left speechless in the latest episode after discovering his £45 watch was actually a hidden treasure worth a fortune.

The crowd of the beloved BBC show audibly gasped when the valuation of the man’s “extremely rare” watch was revealed.

The owner and the crowd were left stunned on Antiques Roadshow by the high valuation (Credit: BBC)

£45 watch is valued at thousands

The owner narrated how he received the timepiece as a gift for his 21st birthday, shortly after joining the Merchant Navy.

He recalled. “The chap I was talking to in the ship’s shop said: ‘If you want an Omega, when we get to Hong Kong, I’ll be able to take you to the wholesaler.'”

Valuer Richard couldn’t hide his excitement. “This is great. When you said Hong Kong, from the Far East,” he said.

The guest then produced a purchase receipt, which confirmed the authenticity of the watch.

The owner admitted to using it extensively until about 1983, during his time sailing dinghies. As a result, this led to some wear and tear.

Richard pointed out the watch was in “slightly scruffy condition”. Despite that, an effort had been made to retain its original components and features.

Eagerly, Richard shared: “Now, let me tell you right from the word go, this red second hand is an exceptionally rare thing to find on a Speedmaster and it is the model that we refer to as the Ultraman.” He went on to explain its scarcity: “Made in 1968, only for a few months and most of them were sent to the Far East.”

A guest scored big on Antiques Roadshow. (Credit: BBC)

‘More than my pension’

The valuation left the guest nearly speechless as Richard estimated the watch’s worth to be between £30,000 to £40,000.

“I trust that’s a bit more than a month’s salary,” Richard quipped as the crowd and the guest were left stunned.

“It’s a bit more than my pension!” the guest exclaimed as the crowd gasped.

Taking a moment to appreciate the masterpiece, Richard mused: “I’m gonna hold it because I will never, I’m sure, in my lifetime hold another one, it’s that rare.

“We tend to call it the Moonwatch for the simple reason that the two boys, Armstrong and Aldrin, wore it on the Moon in July 1969. First watch on the Moon,” he explained.

The ‘extremely rare’ watch was valued at £30,000-40,000 (Credit: BBC)

Antiques Roadshow

Meanwhile, another Antiques Roadshow guest was also stunned upon learning the value of a family heirloom.

Julia brought in a collection of swimming medals. The collection included a gold medal from the 1924 Paris Olympics won by her grandmother, Lucy Morton.

Valuer Adam Schoon was impressed by the collection. Upon examining the gold medal, he revealed it was rare and valued it at approximately £15,000.

Julia’s shock was evident as she gasped: “The one medal?”

Adding to her excitement, Adam suggested the entire collection could fetch another £15,000, making Julia’s total haul worth an estimated £30,000.

Read more: Antiques Roadshow guest speechless as expert reveals eye-watering value of late mum’s ring

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.