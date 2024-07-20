Star of Strictly Anton Du Beke is the latest person from the show to raise concerns after a previous row has resurfaced and made headlines all over again.

The hit BBC show has continuously made headlines over the past few months due to previous contestants raising their concerns over behaviours behind the scenes. Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington complained about pro dancer Giovanni Pernice and said her experience with him left her with mild PTSD.

Two more anonymous contestants have since come forward about Giovanni’s alleged behaviour. As a result, he will not be returning to Strictly this year. It was also recently announced that Graziano Di Prima has been kicked off the show after the BBC found footage of him kicking his celeb partner Zara McDermott last year in rehearsals.

Giovanni is under investigation due to Amanda and other’s claims (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Anton Du Beke behaviour described as ‘abrasive’

With behaviours behind the scenes of Strictly up for discussion, judge Anton is making headlines for his unfair treatment of Laila Rouass.

Anton was paired with the former Footballers Wives actor in 2009 and reduced her to tears after jokingly calling her a racial slur after getting a spray tan.

While Anton did apologise, he also admitted he felt “stupid” and “embarrassed” by his comments towards Laila, who is of Indian and Moroccan descent.

“Anton has a very 1970s attitude and can be abrasive,” an inside source told The Sun.

‘The lines are becoming increasingly blurred as to what is acceptable or not, and of course, some people have found him fine to work with.”

“But there were murmurings of discontent when he was a dancer. Yet the BBC promoted him. It is all quite strange,” they continued.

A spokesperson for the BBC told the MailOnline that they “will not be commenting on individuals or engaging with speculation.”

“However, as we have said previously we will always listen if people want to make us aware of something or raise it with us directly and we have appropriate procedures and processes in place to manage this.”

Anton apologised to Laila after his offensive words (Credit: YouTube)

More of Anton’s inappropriate comments to Laila

Unfortunately, Anton’s inappropriate comments to Laila didn’t stop with the racial slur. At the time, he had also asked if she was a terrorist due to her North African heritage.

After the incident came to light, Laila addressed the situation on It Takes Two.

“We are getting through this together. It’s been a tough week for both of us… But we just want to move on,” she said.

Anton stated he wanted to “reiterate my apology from last weekend to Laila, to everybody on the show and to everybody that watches the show because I feel embarrassed, I feel stupid as well.”

ED! has contacted Anton’s reps for comment.

