Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has paid tribute to contestant Dawn Hollyoak after her death aged 61.

The news was posted on Dawn’s social media page yesterday (July 5), with condolences pouring in.

Among those paying tribute was GBBO judge Paul, as well as Dawn’s fellow contestants from the 2022 series.

Paul Hollywood was among the members of the Great British Bake Off family sharing their condolences (Credit: Splash News)

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood in moving tribute

Posting a picture of Dawn in the kitchen with a cuppa, her loved ones shared the devastating news.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our star baker Dawn .

“Not only a wonderfully talented baker but first and foremost an amazing mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will miss her forever, but promise to continue her baking legacy!” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn Hollyoak (@thebakerdawn)

‘Such sad news’

Tributes to Dawn quickly poured in, with Paul leading the way.

He shared: “I’m so sorry to hear that, send my love to the family. A lovely lady.”

GBBO star Laura Adlington added: “Such sad news. Sending love to all her family.” Former winner Candice Brown said: “Sending so much love.”

Carole Edwards from the show also paid tribute to Dawn. She said: “I will miss my friend terribly, a beautiful and talented lady inside and out, fly high my friend, life just won’t be the same without you. Sending all my love to the family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carole Edwards (@compostcarole)

Carole shared a video montage of herself and Dawn on her own grid. She shared it alongside a heartbreaking caption.

It read: “This is my tribute to @thebakerdawn , my dear friend, and my cake guru, always there to help and listen, we were the same age, so we had a lot in common ( Donny Osmond being one of them). Never to be forgotten, the journey on GBBO brought us together, fly high my darling, the angels won’t be short of a bake or two now.”

Dawn’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

She was the sixth baker to leave the tent in the 2022 series of the show. Syabira Yusoff was crowned the winner, with finalists Abdul Rehman Sharif and Sandro Farmhouse in the runner-up spots.

Read more: Inside Paul Hollywood’s wedding at idyllic overseas resort

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.