Antiques Roadshow guest speechless as expert reveals eye-watering value of late mum’s ring

On BBC Antiques Roadshow, a guest was recently left stunned after hearing the huge value of her late mum’s rings.

The BBC show headed to Wrest Park in Bedfordshire for its latest instalment. And one guest brought in two of her late mother’s rings.

But when she heard how much they were worth, she was left with her jaw on the floor.

The woman brought in two of her late mother’s rings (Credit: BBC)

BBC Antiques Roadshow: Guest brought in mum’s rings

Antiques Roadshow expert John Benjamin examined the rings and said: “Twinkling nicely in the slightly overcast day at the moment at least, you’ve brought along two rings, one with blue stones, one with a white stone. Family rings?”

The guest replied: “Yes, my mother’s. Well sadly my mother passed away a couple of months ago, I knew she had the rings but she hadn’t worn them for quite a while.”

She went on: “My father bought the white one quite a few years ago for her, many years ago. The other one, I’m not too sure where the other one came from.”

The expert was impressed with the items (Credit: BBC)

Antiques Roadshow: Rings were rescued from petrol station sink

She then revealed how one of the rings that the woman brought in was rescued from a petrol station sink years ago.

“She did mention once that the bigger one, she went down to her friend’s, she was on her way to Brighton and she stopped in a service station and went to the ladies room and it fell off her finger and down the drain.

“Luckily, it was very early in the morning, she went out and someone came along and opened the trap and luckily it fell out.”

The woman couldn’t believe how much the rings were worth (Credit: BBC)

Antiques Roadshow expert examines items

Talking about the bigger ring Benjamin also said: “I’ve looked at it with my lens and it’s actually got one or two little flaws internally.

“It’s got a little tint of colour. The best diamonds you can buy are colourless, known as D colour. The colour of this diamond is probably around about J colour, so you see it’s a few grades down the scale.

“But the overall impression that it makes, for a ring that was lost down the sink, it’s pretty good.”

Antiques Roadshow guest reveals huge value of rings

As for how much it was worth, the amount left the guest, and the crowd, stunned.

Benjamin confirmed the ring was actually a 4.3 carat ‘large’ brilliant-cut diamond from the 1950s. He then said it was worth a whopping £20,000.

Hearing the amount, the audience all gasped. The guest also pulled a completely stunned face. Laughing, she then said: “Wow. Okay. That’s very nice. I’m pleased she got it out of the sink!”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: All the tragedies to have rocked Antiques Roadshow

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.