BBC One forced to apologise for “inappropriate comment” during D-Day programming

BBC One has been forced to issue a grovelling apology after an “inappropriate comment” was overheard during its D-Day programming.

The TV show has now been taken off BBC iPlayer.

Viewers were shocked to hear swear words during the programme D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen on Thursday, June 06, 2024.

Kirsty Young hosted D-Day 80: We Will Remember Them (Credit: BBC One)

D-Day 80: We Will Remember Them blooper on BBC One

BBC One has apologised after an “offensive comment” was overheard during one of its commemorative programmes to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Kirsty Young was hosting the TV show D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen, when viewers overheard the shocking comment.

The TV presenter was sat with the daughter of D-Day hero Theodore Iondies, Anthea Goldsmith, and historian James Holland. As she introduced a military band, a voice was heard off-screen.

A male voice could be heard saying: “French arseholes.” The programme has now been taken down from BBC iPlayer.

In a statement shared with press, a BBC spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise for an inappropriate comment that was captured during live coverage of the D-Day at 80 event in Bayeux. The programme is being edited and is temporarily unavailable on BBC iPlayer.”

Not sure what exactly happened here during the BBC’s D-Day coverage. pic.twitter.com/QgOGXDFwzH — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 5, 2024

BBC viewers react to swear word in broadcast

Those watching from home were quick to discuss the blooper on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One viewer shared the offending moment, and wrote: “Not sure what exactly happened here during the BBC’s D-Day coverage.”

Another asked: “Arse holes or our soles? I thought someone nearly dropped the camera and then heard someone speaking.”

A third said: “Blimey, I’m still trying to wrap my head around that broadcast! It’s like they just lost their entire team on live TV or something. One minute they’re discussing the significance of Omaha Beach, and the next… radio silence? Has anyone else seen anything like this before?”

D-Day: 80 Years On was overshadowed by offensive language (Credit: BBC)

BBC One’s D-Day programming

D-Day: 80 Years On was part of BBC One’s morning of commemorative programming – which was sadly overshadowed by the swearing.

The show D-Day: We Will Remember Them ran from 8.30am to 11.15am. It paid tribute to the heroes of 1944, and included poignant and powerful events on both sides of the Channel to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Paddy O’Connell introduced the coverage of the commemorative event, organised by the Royal British Legion and the Ministry of Defence.

The programmes included D-Day: 80 Years On, D-Day: Tribute to the Fallen, and D-Day: The Allies Prepare.

D-Day 80 is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

