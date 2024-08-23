BBC Breakfast stars Charlie Stayt and Luxmy Gopal were caught in an awkward predicament this morning, August 23, when the broadcaster put them on air minutes before their usual schedule.

In a major technical mishap, the BBC put BBC Breakfast on air at 5.56am, instead of 6am and in these valuable moments, the pair were making last minute preparations as they awaited the typical airing of the programme…

Charlie Stayt and Luxmy Gopal presented BBC Breakfast this morning (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt makes major blunder

Charlie, who could be seen adjusting the waistband of his trousers, could also be heard practising his lines as he waited for the all clear from the crew.

He reeled off: “Good morning you’re watching BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt and Luxmy Gopal.”

Luxmy, who sported a striking purple dress, also chimed in: “Our headlines today.”

Charlie fiddled with his belt as a crew member could be seen attending to Luxmy’s hair by brushing a few locks into place, ensuring she was camera ready.

Of course, loyal viewers who usually tune in at 6am spotted the accidental moment.

The pair were caught practising their lines as the programme aired (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to BBC ‘fail’

One penned to social media: “BBC News fail, Friday 23 August 2024.”

Another wrote: “Wait, did I just see what I just saw? BBC Breakfast starting at 5:56am, Charlie adjusting his trousers and the stunning @luxmy_g still getting her makeup done?”

A third pointed out: “Chaos @BBCBreakfast as they cut early to the studioand @luxmy_g presents the headlines while having her hair done! Great professionalism.”

Another said: “Good morning @luxmy_g. I trust that the late hair adjustment at 5:57am was successful; looking perfect to me by 6am. Love seeing you in your rightful place on national TV.”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but praise Luxmy’s presence on the sofa. One gushed: “Good morning Luxmy. Great to see you on the sofa this morning. Brightening up this horrible windy day.”

Another praised: “@luxmy_g the wonderful Luxmy on Breakfast, what a treat. Happy Friday.”

Luxmy is a familiar face on BBC Look North. However, she recently accepted a permanent position on BBC London News.

The presenter often delivers news bulletins whilst on location across the UK and sometimes jumps in to cover the absences of regular hosts during the week as well as the weekends.

Despite both Charlie and Luxmy having over a decade of experience on the BBC, it didn’t prevent their mishap this morning! Oops!

