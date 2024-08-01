All the controversies amid calls to ‘defund the BBC’ – Strictly scandal; Huw Edwards’ bumper payday and Naga Munchetty’s rule break

The BBC has been hit with a ton of controversies over the years — and it appears some people are not too happy with the corporation as a result.

From drama on the Strictly dance floor to disgraced paedophiles hiding in plain sight, there have been more than a few scandals to come out of BBC. And now, following the Huw Edwards case, people are calling on others to “defund” the corporation.

The majority of the nation pays its TV license fee each month – which goes towards the BBC. However, some Brits are not wanting that any more, amid the slew of scandals.

Here’s the all the biggest BBC controversies…

Jimmy’s crimes went unnoticed for years (Credit: SplashNews)

Jimmy Saville scandal rocked BBC

The Jimmy Saville scandal rocked the BBC in the early 2010s. The disgraced TV presenter died before his sexual abuse of young children became widely known.

Jimmy’s crimes stretched from 1955 to 2009, and during his life, he was hit with many allegations but refuted them. He was also the subject of two police investigations that ultimately didn’t lead to charges.

After his death in 2011, details of allegations against Jimmy were revealed, including abuse of young people who were seriously ill in hospital.

The BBC was hit with scrutiny at the time over how their star Jimmy was allowed to abuse women and girls for decades. Bosses were also accused of staging several cover-ups to protect Jimmy.

The journalist interviewed Princess Diana (Credit: SplashNews)

Martin Bashir controversy

In 2021, it was reported that BBC interviewer Martin Bashir had lied in order to land his 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The now-famous interview gained nearly 23 million viewers as Brits tuned in to watch it at the time. In the interview, Bashir asked Diana about her relationship with Charles and the reasons for their separation.

However, fast forward to 2021, and Prince William and Prince Harry, Diana’s sons, issued statements slamming Martin, and dubbing his practices as unethical.

An inquiry concluded that Bashir acted inappropriately, and gained Diana’s trust by mocking up false documents.

Strictly’s had a dramatic few months (Credit: BBC)

BBC Strictly scandal

The ongoing Strictly Come Dancing scandal has dominated headlines for several months, ahead of its new series later this year.

Recently, Giovanni Pernice, who had been part of programme since 2015, was confirmed to not be returning. He has reportedly been the subject of a BBC investigation following claims about his rehearsal methods.

Graziano Di Prima, meanwhile, was sacked earlier this month following claims of gross misconduct. He has been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

The BBC star pleaded guilty this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Huw Edwards’ bumper payday

This week, former BBC presenter Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to a number of child porn charges – and now faces jail.

Huw, previously the BBC’s highest-paid newsreader, was sent 41 illegal images by a convicted paedophile, with seven being of the most serious type.

However, the BBC has come under fire after it admitted it knew Huw was arrested back in November – but still carried on paying his salary.

Last month, the BBC’s annual report was released and revealed Huw earned between £475,000-£479,999. A hefty fee up from £435,000-£439,999 in the previous report.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has since called an urgent meeting with BBC boss Tim Davie.

Cliff ended up suing the BBC (Credit: ITV)

Cliff Richard sued BBC

In 2014, Cliff Richard’s Berkshire apartment was searched by South Yorkshire Police, in relation to an alleged historical sexual assault on a boy aged under 16.

BBC reporters arrived at the scene after police allegedly tipped off a journalist from the Beeb. Police also attended the property search, and a BBC helicopter covered the raid as it happened.

Cliff was in Portugal at the time but released a statement asserting that the allegation was “completely false”. He also pointed out how the press appeared to have been given notice about the search, whereas he had not been told.

Later in the month, the BBC claimed to have received up to 594 complaints over the coverage.

In 2016, Cliff was told he would not be charged and the BBC apologised for the “distress” caused by its coverage. The corporation stood by the story though, as it believed it was in the public interest.

Richard ended up suing the BBC and was awarded £210,000 in damages.

Naga’s comments ruffled a few feathers (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty’s rule break

In 2019, BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty was reprimanded by the BBC for breaching guidelines.

Naga slammed Donald. Trump after he told a number of United States Congresswomen to “go back” to the “places from which they came”.

She said on the early morning show in July: “Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism. Now I’m not accusing anyone of anything here, but you know what certain phrases mean.”

The BBC then said the presenter was entitled to her own view but had gone “beyond what the guidelines allow for”. A few years later, Naga broke the rules once more during an interview with MP Robert Jenrick.

Hosting alongside Charlie Stayt, the pair commented on the prominence of the flag in the background of his picture. They also pointed out his portrait of the Queen.

The BBC released a statement about the incident. It said it was “not upheld/resolved”.

Gary came under fire over his tweets (Credit: BBC)

Gary Lineker’s tweets

In 2023, presenter Gary Lineker was hit with criticism over his online tweets – and was even told to step back from hosting Match of the Day until an agreement has been reached about how he used the social media site.

The Beeb said it considered the England football legend’s “social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines”.

One of his remarks was concerning the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill. Reacting to a video featuring then Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Gary quote-tweeted at the time: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

He went on to reply to one follower who took issue with his remarks. The person who responded to Gary has subsequently deleted their tweet.

BBC was criticised amid Philip’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Complaints over Prince Philip death news

Prince Philip passed away back in 2021, aged 99. Due to his death, the BBC cleared its schedules to cover the news.

As a result, telly fans were left fuming over shows like EastEnders and MasterChef getting replaced with royal tributes.

So much so, that the corporation received at least 110,994 complaints from angry viewers over the BBC’s decision to turn most of their TV channels and radio stations over to rolling tributes to the Queen’s husband.

The BBC said it was “a significant event which generated a lot of interest both nationally and internationally”.

It added: “We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy with the level of coverage given, and impact this had on the billed TV and Radio schedules.

“We do not make such changes without careful consideration and the decisions made reflect the role the BBC plays as the national broadcaster, during moments of national significance. We are grateful for all feedback, and we always listen to the response from our audiences.”

Calls for BBC to be defunded

In case you don’t know how the Beeb is funded, each month Brits pay their TV license fee – which goes towards the corporation.

And following the latest BBC scandal, people are calling on everyone to “defund it”.

BBC is beyond a joke. DEFUND IT!

“I am requesting on behalf of law-abiding decent people that a refund from the tax known as the TV Licence Fee be paid in the amount of money paid to Huw Edwards employed at the BBC since 1984,” said one angry X user.

Another chimed in and wrote: “BBC is beyond a joke. DEFUND IT!” A third fumed: “Defund the BBC. Huw Edwards is the latest in a long list of BBC wrong’uns who have committed some of the worst crimes conceivable.

“Who was paying their wages? We were. Absolutely disgraceful. They don’t deserve another penny. Remember Jimmy Saville? Defund the BBC,” they added.

