BBC ‘looking at all options’ to claw back £200k it paid Huw Edwards after being told of child abuse images

The BBC finds itself in a dilemma, as it explores legal avenues to recoup compensation it paid to disgraced news anchor Huw Edwards.

Tim Davie – the director general of the BBC – confirmed that the Beeb id considering “all options” to recover the funds from Edwards, who admitted to accessing indecent images of children.

BBC to recover funds from Huw Edwards

Despite being under arrest and investigation, the news veteran continued receiving remuneration. This went on for five months until he resigned in April 2024 due to health reasons.

“When it comes to pay, again, [it is] legally challenging, but we’ll look at all options,” Tim Davie told BBC News.

Huw Edwards was the BBC’s highest-paid broadcaster. He recently received a £40,000 increase to a yearly salary of £475,000-£479,999 in 2023-24.

The scandal reached government ears, with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy holding urgent discussions with the corporation.

A spokesperson from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport relayed that: “The BBC is operationally and editorially independent, but given the incredibly serious nature of this issue, the secretary of state has spoken to the BBC to raise concerns on a number of points regarding the handling of their own investigations into Huw Edwards, what safeguards and processes had been followed in this case, and additionally, what further action may be taken, especially with regard to the handling of licence-fee payers’ money.”

Guilty plea

Huw Edwards has since pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children.

Despite the severity of the allegations, the BBC did not terminate Edwards’ contract until months later. The company defended its choice to wait for formal charges before taking definitive action.

However, this stance has since been met with criticism from both politicians and the public.

This scandal is reminiscent of previous BBC crises, drawing parallels to the infamous case of Jimmy Savile.

Tim Davie had previously defended Huw Edwards’ pay rise. He said: “We are always trying to be very judicious with the spending of public money and no one wants to waste a pound. But what you’re trying to do, and from the onset of that affair, was trying to act proportionally, fairly and navigate this appropriately.”

Huw Edwards will next appear in court on September 16, 2024.

If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

