Jermaine Jenas has been sacked from the BBC following allegations of misconduct.

The BBC confirmed on Thursday that the star, 41, is no longer a part of its presenting line-up. It comes amid reports that a female member of staff at The One Show allegedly complained about Jermaine over ‘unsolicited texts’.

Reports claim that other women have come forward.

Jermaine has spoken out and insisted there’s “two sides to every story” and said he can’t comment further as his lawyers “deal with it” amid an investigation.

Jermaine Jenas sacked from BBC

Following his departure from The One Show, bookies are predicting who could replace Jermaine. In 2021, Jermaine became a permanent host on the show.

However, now, bookies are wondering who might take his spot on the sofa. Betideas.com are predicting it could be This Morning favourite Rylan Clark.

The news of Jermaine Jenas' sacking from The One Show on BBC has kickstarted the rumour mill on who will replace him.

Rylan has odds of 9/2 to become a permanent presenter on The One Show.

Other names thrown into the mix include Gethin Jones at 7/2 and Tom Daley at 8/1.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “The news of Jermaine Jenas’ sacking from The One Show on BBC has kickstarted the rumour mill on who will replace him as a permanent host, with Rylan Clark a solid chance in the betting.

“Rylan, a man well-versed in the world of television presenting with stints on ITV’s This Morning and the Eurovision Song Contest, has been given odds of 9/2 to assume the vacancy left by Jenas as a presenter on BBC’s hit chat show.”

He added: “Gethin Jones, one of Wales’ most prominent presenters, has odds of 7/2 as the market leader for the position, with Great Britain’s own Olympic gold medallist, Tom Daley, at longer odds of 8/1 to fill the role since his retirement from professional diving.”

Meanwhile, other names include Barney Walsh at 5/1, Dan Walker at 6/1, Amol Rajan at 8/1 and Harry Judd, also at 8/1.

It comes after Jermaine broke his silence on his BBC sacking. He said on talkSPORT on Thursday: “I can’t really talk about it. As you can probably see, I’m not happy about it. But currently as it stands I’m going to have to let the lawyers deal with it.

“There’s two sides to every story as we know, that’s all I can say now. I’m not happy about this situation. I’m going to be speaking to my lawyers about it, is all I can say right now.”

