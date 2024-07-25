The BBC is undergoing something of a scheduling shake-up thanks to the Olympics in Paris.

The Olympic Games get underway on Friday, July 26 and will run until Sunday, August 11.

Saturday Kitchen won’t air as normal this weekend (Credit: BBC)

BBC shows axed for the Olympics

Saturday (July 27) is the first proper day of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The BBC will be covering the Olympics throughout the next few weeks – however, it is at the expense of quite a few TV shows.

The BBC One schedule begins as normal, with BBC Breakfast airing from 6am.

However, it’s an hour shorter than usual as coverage of the swimming, rowing and diving began. This coverage will continue until 1pm.

Usually on a Saturday, BBC Breakfast runs until 9am on BBC One, followed by Saturday Kitchen and Mary Berry – Cook and Share.

Homes Under the Hammer then airs, followed by BBC News.

However, it’s all change this weekend. A Saturday Kitchen round-up show, Tastiest Treats, does air on BBC Two at 10am for those not fancying sport, sport and more sport, though!

Pointless Celebrities moves to BBC Two (Credit: BBC)

Other BBC shows axed in favour of the Olympics

Following the news at 1pm, coverage of the Olympics begins again from 1.15pm until 6.10pm.

Garden Rescue usually airs in a slot during this time period. However, this week, Charlie Dimmock and team are nowhere to be seen.

Following the news, the Olympic coverage will continue until 10pm.

Pointless Celebrities usually airs at around 6.50pm, followed by the Weakest Link and Casualty. Pointless Celebs (7.20pm) and Casualty (8.10pm) will air on BBC Two instead.

There will be no drama on BBC One at 9pm either, with coverage of the Olympics running until 11.50pm (with brief news bulletins in-between).

And Sunday is more of the same!

Antiques Roadshow has moved to BBC Two (Credit: BBC)

Sunday schedule shake-up

Sunday’s schedule will follow a similar pattern, with Olympic coverage running all day until midnight. BBC News bulletins will interrupt coverage at 12.45pm, 6.15pm and 10pm.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg usually airs from 9am, followed by Politics at 10am and Morning Live at 10.30am. Homes Under the Hammer then airs from 11.30am.

However, these have all been axed or moved in favour of coverage of the rowing. Laura Kuenssberg switches to BBC Two, although it remains at 9am.

In the afternoon, shows such as Bargain Hunt, Songs of Praise, Points of View, Money for Nothing, and Escape to the Country air. However, they too have been dropped (with the exception of Songs of Praise, which will air on BBC Two).

The BBC One schedule will also be without Countryfile and Antiques Roadshow too, which will air on BBC Two instead.

Shake-ups are expected throughout the Olympics, so check the schedules!

Olympic coverage airs on BBC One from Friday night (July 26) and continues all weekend.

