BBC One announces brand new Strictly Come Dancing spin-off to mark anniversary: ‘An unmissable programme’

Strictly Come Dancing will get its very own spin-off show, BBC One has revealed in an exciting announcement.

Fans can look forward to a special episode to air later this year, amid the arrival of the 22nd season which is set to start in September 2024.

The special episode is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. It has been described as an “unmissable one-off programme”. Here’s everything you need to know…

Ellie and Vito won Strictly in 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing spin-off episode

BBC has revealed that a brand new Strictly Come Dancing show is coming up later this year. The hugely popular show will mark its milestone 20th anniversary with a one-off episode celebrating 20 years of dance magic on the BBC.

The new TV show will “celebrate two decades of glitz, glamour and memorable moves”. The special episode is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Described as an “unmissable one-off programme”, we’re told it will “journey through 20 years of unforgettable entertainment”. It will feature iconic performances, and plenty of heart-warming interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers, and judges.

Strictly Come Dancing 20 year anniversary

The very first episode of Strictly Come Dancing debuted on BBC One on the evening of Saturday, May 15, 2004. That’s an unbelievable 20 years ago.

Since then, the celebrity dance show has gone on to become a critically acclaimed and multi-award winning hit. If you needed any proof, just look at this year’s BAFTA’s… The show won in the Best Entertainment category for the third time.

The new programme will showcase why Strictly Come Dancing has captured the hearts of the nation for the past 20 years.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says: “Strictly Come Dancing is more than just a TV show, it has become an integral part of British culture, bringing families together and inspiring viewers of all ages to embrace the joy of dance.

“Throughout its 20-year history, the show has launched careers, sparked trends, and touched the hearts of millions with its dazzling performances, emotional journeys, and unforgettable moments and we will be showcasing it all in this very special programme.”

Meanwhile, Suzy Lamb – Managing Director of BBC Studios Entertainment – said: “From glittering Ballroom numbers to high-energy Latin routines, the show continues to push the boundaries of dance and entertainment. And we want viewers to join us in raising a toast to 20 years of sparkle and shine in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.”

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will no doubt be a part of the 20th anniversary celebration (Credit: BBC)

When will the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off air?

More details of the exciting Strictly spin-off will be announced later this year.

BBC One has not yet revealed when the special episode will air, but we expect it to coincide with the launch of the new series in September.

Of course, the rumour mill over who will take part is already in overdrive. ED! told you this week that the likes of Tommy Fury, Gladiators star Nitro, Alan Carr, and Sophie Morgan have already been linked to the upcoming show.

Strictly Come Dancing will return with its 22nd series and the spin-off episode later in 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

