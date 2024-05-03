BBC One confirms The Split is returning! Nicola Walker will be back, with some exciting new cast members…

BBC One has confirmed that popular legal drama The Split WILL be back for a two-part special, with Nicola Walker returning as Hannah Stern.

Despite fears the show had ended for good, after series 3’s heartbreaking finale, we now know the series will return… And there’s an exciting addition to the cast.

As announced today (Friday, May 03, 2024), production has started on Abi Morgan’s hit drama. Newcomer Toby Stephens will appear, alongside Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, Annabel Scholey and Deborah Findlay.

Here’s everything we know so far!

The Split two-part special will be set in Barcelona (Credit: BBC One)

Nicola Walker legal drama The Split returns for two-part special

BBC One has announced that The Split will return for a shortened series 4 – a two-part special. After the success of three series of The Split, the hit legal drama will return to our screens to “explore the themes of love, legacy, and modern marriage, through a sparkling cast of characters that audiences know and love”.

Series 3 ended with Hannah and Nathan agreeing to part for good – sob! – after 20 years together, and trying to navigate their way through a “good divorce”. The two-parter catches up with them two years later.

Now, family lawyer Hannah Defoe (Nicola Walker) and her family are back. Viewers will see them gathered together for a beautiful wedding at a magnificent vineyard, nestled in Barcelona’s wine region.

The BBC tells us: “Set across one sun soaked weekend, The Split will encompass break-ups, reunions and like all good weddings, plenty of romance. Can Hannah banish the ghosts of her past and open herself up to the possibility of love again in the Spanish countryside? Can she find the courage to take the leap into a new future?”

Filming has already begun on the special episodes, which have been created and written by Abi Morgan.

When will The Split return?

The Split two-part special is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in the year.

All previous series are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The two-part special will air ahead of the forthcoming spin-off series The Split Up, which was recently announced for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Toby Stephens joins the cast of The Split (Credit: BBC One)

Who’s in the cast of The Split two-part special?

All our favourite cast members from The Split are returning – including Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Ian McElhinney, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Elizabeth Roberts and Alex Guersman.

Meanwhile, One Day star Toby Stephens – yes, weird dad Lionel – joins as as Archie Moore.

Abi Morgan says of the new series: “In a world of brutal break ups and tantalising make ups, the Defoe family are invited to a destination wedding of their own, promising all that audiences have grown to love about The Split.

“Problematic pre-nups, scandalous wedding crashers, and low-flying marriage proposals, as rom com meets gone wrong, in a chaotic and riotous weekend that guarantees to crack open the heart, before the last of the guests have gone home.”

The Split is returning for a two-part special! Production has started on Abi Morgan’s hit legal drama, with Toby Stephens lined up alongside Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, Annabel Scholey and Deborah Findlay. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/4gEfnesDqu pic.twitter.com/oOl5UkNXfD — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 3, 2024

Fans ‘cannot wait’ for new episodes

Naturally, fans of The Split were peeing themselves with glee over the news, including the entire ED! office.

One loyalist on X wrote: “Well this has just made my day. No, my year! What brilliant news. So happy.”

Another typed: “I cannot wait for this. One of the best dramas over the last few years. I so bought into the sisters and their relationships and cried my eyes out when it ended. I’m hoping this paves the way for another series.”

A third added: “Yippeeeeeee, great drama, can’t wait!!”

“Awesome news!” exclaimed another. We couldn’t agree more!

The Split two-part special will land on BBC One later in 2024.

