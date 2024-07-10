BBC to investigate ‘wider issues’ than Giovanni Pernice as pro branded ‘small fish’ in Strictly’s potential downfall

A BBC Strictly Come Dancing investigation is said to have ‘widened’ beyond Giovanni Pernice, a tabloid report has claimed.

Pro dance star Giovanni, 33, was reported to have left the series he’d been a part of since 2015 a few months ago.

His departure was confirmed last month as the troupe of pros for the Strictly 2024 run was confirmed – and Giovanni’s name was absent.

‘This investigation is no longer just solely about Giovanni Pernice’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice leaves Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni’s departure came following months of headlines concerning his rehearsal methods, and his partnership with actress Amanda Abbington last year.

A BBC investigation is said to have followed reports of allegations made against Giovanni. It has also been reported fellow Strictly stars have been ‘banned’ from addressing the probe.

Now, according to MailOnline, more complaints surrounding the BBC One dance contest are being looked into.

BBC Strictly investigation news

The website report claims to have been told accusations have pushed bosses to extend the inquiry to look at other matters and individuals.

It is suggested that may mean Giovanni’s wait to find out of the results of the investigation will be extended.

MailOnline also indicates Strictly could be ‘damaged’ by any potential fallout.

Amanda Abbington is said to have complained about her Strictly experience (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘It is all a big headache for the BBC’

An unnamed source is said to have claimed: “This investigation is no longer just solely about Giovanni but other, more wider issues. The show has been going for 20 years. The whole veneer of Strictly is so sparkly and lovely, of course there will always be people who feel hard done by.

“Amanda’s complaints have started something massive. They have opened the door for others to come forward about things they haven’t been happy with.

Amanda’s complaints have started something massive.

“It is all a big headache for the BBC. It is about to celebrate a massive milestone with its 20th anniversary.”

Additionally, while pals of Giovanni say he expects to be cleared, it is also hinted he will be depicted as “a ‘small fish’ in Strictly’s potential downfall.

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment on MailOnline’s story. The BBC commented to MailOnline: “We recently issued a statement urging the media not to indulge in speculation about complaints related to a high profile show and that position remains the same.”

