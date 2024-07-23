Fate of Strictly 2024 finally revealed as BBC boss issues full apology over ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, has apologised to Strictly Come Dancing contestants who’ve had an experience that “hasn’t been wholly positive”.

Earlier today (July 23), the corporation unveiled its annual report. And, speaking to journalists, Davie issued an update about the 2024 series as he shared a defiant statement following allegations levelled at the show.

“There are limits and the line should never be crossed. We will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind.”

Graziano Di Prima admitted assaulting 2023 celeb partner Zara McDermott (Credit: BBC)

Future of Strictly Come Dancing addressed by BBC director general

Asked if he’s confident the show will go ahead this series, Davie said: “I need to be assured we have the right safeguarding and duty of care in place, and that is the first question I ask.

“I am assured by the robust actions we have taken in terms of the changes we have made that we are in a position to deliver a very good season this year and that has been my focus.”

“With that assurance, I’m looking forward to the next season.”

The comments come as the pro dancers for the 2024 series started their rehearsals.

Giovanni Pernice has been facing an investigation into his behaviour (Credit: BBC iplayer)

‘Disappointed’

Addressing how he felt when the allegations first emerged about the show, Davie said he was “disappointed”. He then issued his apology.

“I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive. I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.

“Strictly is a wonderful show that brings a lot of joy to a lot of people, and has done so for 20 years, to both those involved with the show itself and to millions of people at home.

“Hundreds of people, be they pros, contestants or crew, have been part of it and had a brilliant experience.

“At the same time, if someone feels there was something wrong or they wanted to talk about their experience, then, of course, we want them to raise that with us. And be in no doubt, we will take it seriously, listen and deal with it as appropriate.”

Failing to mention the pros under fire – Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima – Davie continued to urge anyone else who experienced problems to come forward.

“While I’m not going to talk about individuals, you can see evidence of that in recent weeks. So, I hope that anyone who does want to talk to us feels they can.”

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have so far remained tightlipped about the scandal (Credit: BBC)

BBC boss on Strictly ‘changes’

Going forward, Strictly is definitely in the sights of the BBC’s big boss.

He concluded: “It is vital that we have the right protocols and structures in place for the show. We keep these under review, and as you know we confirmed changes to these last week. It is essential these are right for everyone.

“Of course, alongside the fun and entertainment. There will be a degree of competitiveness, hard work, and a will to do well, that’s part of what makes this show. But there are limits and the line should never be crossed.

“We will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind.”

