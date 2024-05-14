Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley made their This Morning debut back in March and he’s now addressed a reported ‘dip’ in ratings.

The pair have taken over the role of main hosts from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby – who both left the daytime show last year.

Reports have claimed that ratings have ‘dipped’ in recent months. However, Ben, 49, has now insisted they just want to make “the best show” for viewers.

Ben has insisted he isn’t worried about the ratings (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning

Speaking to Bella magazine, Ben was asked whether he was “disappointed” over the ‘dip’ in ratings. He said: “It is not something I really worry about right now.

“From our perspective we just want to make the best show we can possibly make. The reaction we have had has been brilliant and I am loving it.”

ITV recently hit back at claims over This Morning’s ratings. The daytime programme had a rocky 2023 following the exit of Phillip, who quit ITV completely following his affair confession.

Ben and Cat made their debut in March (Credit: ITV)

He admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Meanwhile, Holly left This Morning in October. This left the show without main presenters and instead, the usual team stepped in to hosting duties.

But in February, This Morning confirmed former Good Morning Britain host Ben and Cat as the new main hosts. They made their debut on March 11.

The pair received a mixed reaction from viewers, and reports have claimed that ratings may have suffered.

Phil and Holly left This Morning last year (Credit: ITV)

This Morning ratings

However, ITV hit back at the claims. The Sun claimed that viewing figures fell from over a million to 692k during Ben and Cat’s first month.

But ITV has argued that This Morning was viewed on average 840,000 times a day in April.

In a statement to ED, an ITV spokesperson said: “As a broadcaster and streamer, ITV has a range of programming in its daytime schedules. This Morning reached an average 4.2 million viewers a week in April alone, its highest so far in 2024. In 2023, This Morning was one of the most-streamed shows on ITVX.

“Like all media, This Morning has expanded into the digital sphere with record-breaking results.

“This Morning remains Britain’s most talked-about and influential daytime TV show and has never had a better connection with its viewers, with just under 160 million video views of This Morning content and it reached 63 million unique social media accounts in April.”

Read more: Ben Shephard set to remain on This Morning ‘for some time’ as Cat Deeley ‘out of her depth’

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you enjoy This Morning? What do you think of Ben and Cat? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.