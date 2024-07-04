Star of This Morning Ben Shephard was ruthlessly mocked after bringing up his two sons during today’s episode (July 4).

Ben married his wife Annie in March 2004, with whom he shares two teenage sons. However, as a regular host of This Morning alongside Cat Deeley, Ben has opened himself up to some unwanted scrutiny.

And today, viewers were quick to comment that the 49-year-old presenter likes to mention his children… a lot!

This Morning viewers mocked Ben for mentioning his sons again (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers react to Ben Shephard mentioning sons

During a discussion about whether drivers who fail their test should pay more due to the long waiting list for booking a test, proud dad Ben opened up about his sons.

Revealing that his eldest, Sam, 19, has passed his driving test, Ben shared that his youngest, Jack 17, is currently learning.

As a result, This Morning viewers couldn’t help but note that Ben had mentioned his sons less than 10 minutes into the show, calling him out.

“Breaking news : Ben has two teenage boys #ThisMorning,” one user wrote.

“10:09AM – BEN’S BOYS!!! #thismorning,” another person shared.

“#thismorning Ben’s sons klaxon,” a third remarked, adding the alarm gif.

“Rather sick of hearing about Bens boys and Deeley’s fake laugh…replace them ASAP..soooo boring,” a fourth wrote.

“Ben’s got a son and only 10 mins in. A new nepo record!” a fifth commented.

“Has he got two sons?!” a sixth joked.

Ben previously opened up about his parenting (Credit: ITV)

Ben ‘messed up’ with his sons ‘along the way’

Earlier in the year, Ben and Cat spoke to Kate Silverton on This Morning about child therapy. Following the discussion, he reflected on his own parenting, admitting he has “messed up” with his two sons “along the way”.

Following the ad break, he added: “I don’t doubt that the help you get from a child therapist is for the parents as well.” Co-host Cat agreed.

“Because when you hear some of the [things] Kate talks about and how Annie and I have tried to help our boys, no question we have messed them up along the way,” Ben continued.

