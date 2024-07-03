This Morning host Ben Shephard was left rather red-faced after a guest asked if he wanted to take a peek at a rather intimate tattoo.

The beloved ITV show returned to screens on Wednesday (July 3) with Ben and Cat Deeley back at the helm.

But things took a rather cheeky turn when the pair sat down to speak to the UK’s ‘most tattooed woman.’

The hosts chatted to the ‘most tattooed woman in the UK’ (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard and UK’s ‘most tattooed woman’ on This Morning

On This Morning today, model Becky Holt sat down on the famous sofa. Appearing on the ITV show, Becky was dressed in a bikini – giving viewers at home an eyeful of her tattooed body.

Becky has gone under the needle over 100 times and over 95% of her entire body is covered in intricate designs and tattoos.

And it turns out Becky has even tattooed some of the more intimate parts of her body, including her vagina.

The model has over 95% of her entire body is covered in intricate tattoos (Credit: ITV)

This Morning guest reveals why she tattooed intimate area

When asked why she decided to tattoo her vagina, Becky replied: “It just stuck out.

It was horrific. It took three sessions.

“So where my vagina is, it was tattooed right down to the lip. And you could see the lip, and it just stuck out,” she added.

And as expected, the process was painful. Becky shared: “It was horrific. It also took three sessions. It’s just ripping, burning and not nice at all.”

The TV host didn’t know where to look after her comment (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard speechless over This Morning guest’s question

Keen to know if the pain was worth it, Ben then quizzed Becky: “Was it worth it?” She replied: “Yeah totally! It looks amazing!”

Ben then asked: “Does it?” before things took a cheeky turn. Becky asked him: “Do you wanna see?” as she giggled.

Ben didn’t know where to look after the cheeky comment, while Becky added: “I’m joking! I’m joking!”

This Morning fan ‘almost spat coffee out’ over comment

It’s fair to say the interview got plenty of people talking online. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “I would never get that tattooed (but then I haven’t even got one) however it’s her choice and I thought she was great.”

Someone else also added: “‘It looks amazing, do you wanna see?’ HAHAHA that was brilliant. Coffee almost came out of my nose. She looks great! Good on her.”

A third wrote: “Her choice etc etc but I think she’ll live to regret it when she’s old.” Another viewer penned: “She is so cool! Also getting your vajayjay tattooed is pure bravery.”

