Ben Shephard insists he’ll stay at Tipping Point amid concern from fans after This Morning gig

TV fans have been speculating about Ben Shephard and his future on the popular game show Tipping Point after his recent hosting gig with This Morning.

However, Ben has reassured his audience that he has no plans to depart from the show.

In an interview with Bella magazine, Ben opened up about his future plans.

Ben Shephard has no plans to leave Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on Tipping Point

During his recent chat with Bella magazine, Ben was asked about his future on Tipping Point and whether he’ll still host the show.

It came after some fans were worried he would leave the game show. One person begged him on X: “I am sure you and Cat will do a grand job, please don’t leave Tipping Point please.”

Meanwhile, another person wrote: “You will be missed on GMB but are you leaving Tipping Point??”

“Yes,” Ben confirmed immediately. “I have no intention of slowing down. I am just enjoying the new job at the moment. We do have to record a lot.

“When we record Tipping Point we have to make four [shows] a day. Hopefully, I will balance it with This Morning.”

However, Ben joked that he will “work it out”.

“I just love making the show and I get to give away somebody else’s money, which is fabulous,” Ben gushed. “It never gets boring.”

Ben has been at the helm of Tipping Point since its inception in 2012. Over time, he has become closely associated with the show’s unique blend of knowledge questions and the unique coin pusher machine.

Ben says he isn’t worried about the ratings (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on This Morning

Meanwhile, whilst chatting with Bella magazine, Ben also discussed the reported ratings dip for This Morning.

After the departure of hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, reports claimed that ratings for This Morning declined from over a million to 692,000 in Ben and Cat’s first month.

However, when Ben was asked about this This Morning ratings decline, he responded: “It is not something I really worry about right now.”

“From our perspective, we just want to make the best show we can possibly make,” he continued. “The reaction we have had has been brilliant and I am loving it.”

In conclusion, fans will be happy to hear Ben is not planning to go anywhere anytime soon.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. Tipping Point airs weekdays from 4pm.

