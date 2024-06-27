Turns out clean-cut Tipping Point host Ben Shephard might not be as innocent as he seems. In fact, the presenter enjoyed some pretty wild years as he rose to fame!

Ben first graced our screens in 1998 on Channel 4’s spin-off show The Bigger Breakfast. He later nabbed a spot as presenter of T4’s teen strand on Channel 4. Since then, he has been a firm favourite on our screens and, as of March this year, Ben helms This Morning alongside Cat Deeley.

Although Ben appears extremely responsible now, and is happily married to wife Annie, he had some outlandish times back in the day…

Ben Shephard is currently fronting This Morning alongside Cat Deeley (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard and his fun-filled past

The star has previously shared some glimpses into his wild past.

In fact, in 2020, he left his GMB co-stars Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid gobsmacked after he quipped that he hadn’t “got rid of what he caught” from a “northern girl” after holidaying in Magaluf “back in the day”.

He also said that he had an “unforgettable night” whilst living it up in the night life of a Majorcan resort, for a BBC holiday programme.

The now 49-year-old presenter admitted: “I went to one of those foam parties in Magaluf once and I’ve not forgotten it. I’ve not got rid of what I caught, either.”

However, maybe the party life wasn’t for him as he added: “I was filming for the BBC Holiday programme back in the day. I thought this would be brilliant and it just wasn’t.”

Pal and fellow presenter Kate was aghast when Ben concluded: “I seem to remember she was Northern and that’s about all I can remember.”

Ben Shephard almost became a stripper

In 2022, Ben divulged on GMB how he almost became a stripper. Although he did add that his then girlfriend, now wife, Annie talked him out of it. He detailed: “Me and Sam, my housemate – we decided to get some money, we were going to be strippers at the end of university time.

“We were going to do some of the sports teams’ end-of-season parties to get some money. Annie talked us out of it at the time and… I’m not sure that was such a good idea. So that was one thing she stopped me doing and she’s always so encouraging.”

Cheeky Ben is now a respectable TV presenter (Credit: Splash News)

He cheekily added that he and his friend were “all for it”, before Annie suggested otherwise.

She apparently exclaimed at the time: “You are kidding, aren’t you? You know you’re not going to do this. As much as this seems like a really good idea to the two of you, you are not going to do this.”

Annie talked Ben out of a stripping career (Credit: Splash News)

Rise to fame

The former GMTV star also had a very different image back in the day. Now, we often see him in well-put-together, stylish outfits and prior to this, in a suit behind a desk on GMB.

However, on Channel 4’s The Bigger Breakfast, he was much more of a cheeky chappy and often wore a more laid-back look consisting of hoodies and jeans!

We’re barely able to recognise you, Ben!

Ben rose to fame in the early noughties (Credit: Youtube)

