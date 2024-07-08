Damien Molony has been cast as iconic TV character Jim Bergerac in the upcoming re-imagined series of Bergerac for U&DRAMA and U.

The original TV series, created by Robert Banks Stewart, aired between 1981 and 1991 on BBC One. John Nettles played the famous detective, a recovering alcoholic and divorced father of a young daughter.

A true maverick, Jim Bergerac preferred doing things his own way – and consequently didn’t always carry out his investigations the way his boss would like!

Now, the unorthodox detective is coming back to our screens… And The Split actor Damien Molony takes the leading role of Jim Bergerac.

Here’s everything we know so far, including the full cast.

Actor Damien Molony at the read-through of Bergerac (Credit: U&DRAMA and U)

Is there a new series of Bergerac?

Those of us of a certain age (cough, cough, me) will know that Bergerac is based on the original series created by Robert Banks Stewart. It starred John Nettles as DS Jim Bergerac and ran for nine series between 1981 and 1991 on BBC One.

We’re told the modern re-imagining “will honour the iconic detective drama, but with a contemporary twist”. Unlike the original hit from the 80s, the new series will see one character-led murder mystery run across all six episodes, in place of a new storyline each episode.

Viewers will meet Jim Bergerac as a broken man, grappling with grief and alcoholism following his wife’s recent death. His mother-in-law, Charlie, is concerned Jim isn’t putting his daughter Kim first… Jim is called to investigate when a woman from a wealthy Jersey family is murdered. Can he fight through his personal struggles and get back to the formidable detective he once was?

Meanwhile, a troublesome convict resurfaces from Jim’s past.

Damien Molony, left, as Tyler in The Split (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Jim Bergerac in new series?

The re-imagined series of Bergerac stars Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac. The Split fans will know Damien as Tyler Donaghue, Zander Hale’s fiancé-turned-husband, a role he played from 2020 to 2022. However, he ended up falling in love and having an affair with Nina Defoe. Viewers were later left horrified when he was exposed as a fraudster in a heartbreaking storyline.

Damien is also known for playing Dylan in Brassic, and Anthony in Crashing, He’s also played Jon in GameFace, DS Jack Weston in Suspects, and Hal in Being Human.

The actor said about his new role: “I’m incredibly excited to be stepping into the role of Jim Bergerac. John Nettles has left an incredible legacy with big shoes to fill, and I hope I can bring a fresh new take on this iconic character. I can’t wait for audiences to join me on this journey.”

Damien Molony and Zoe Wanamaker play son-in-law and mother-in-law in the reimagined Bergerac (Credit: U&DRAMA and U)

Who is in the cast of Bergerac on U&DRAMA and U?

My Family actress Zoë Wanamaker will be playing the role of Jim’s mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford – a change from the original series.

Meanwhile, Life on Mars star Philip Glenister will play Arthur Wakefield.

Further cast include Green Wing’s Pippa Haywood, who’ll portray Margaret Heaton. Killing Eve’s Robert Gilbert stars as Barney Crozier, and Casualty’s Sasha Behar will portray Uma Dalal.

Us or Them actress Celine Arden will play Kara.

Where is Bergerac with Damien Molony filmed?

Cast and crew begin filming Bergerac in July 2024, with locations in the UK and the Channel Island of Jersey.

Tricia Warwick, chief executive of Visit Jersey, said: “For many, the words Jersey and Bergerac are synonymous. And we are delighted for the iconic TV series to return to our island’s beautiful shores for filming this summer.

“The modern re-imagining of Bergerac presents an opportunity to celebrate the show’s legacy in Jersey, whilst reaching a new generation of fans who will be eager to ‘set jet’ to the featured locations.

“We look forward to working with UKTV, Banijay UK, and BlackLight TV to showcase Jersey’s unique charm and picturesque landscapes through the lens of this beloved show in a fresh, contemporary way.”

Celine Arden and Philip Glenister behind the scenes of the new Bergerac (Credit: U&DRAMA and U)

When is the start date for the new Bergerac? How can I watch it?

Bergerac will air on U&DRAMA and U in 2025.

UKTV recently announced the introduction of the ‘masterbrand’ U, which will see its free streaming service UKTV Play transition to U&DRAMA and U on 16th July.

The family of free-to-air channels become U&Dave, U&DRAMA, U&YESTERDAY, and U&W.

How many episodes of Bergerac with Damien Molony is there?

Bergerac on U&DRAMA and U will be six episodes. Each episode will be one hour long.

