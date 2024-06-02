BGT 2024: Amanda Holden distracts fans in ‘inappropriate’ dress for live final: ‘It’s a family show’

BGT 2024 judge Amanda Holden got plenty of people talking thanks to her stunning outfit for the live final.

The ITV show returned to screens on Sunday (June 2) for its 2024 final. Acts like dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa and singing impressionist Mike Woodhams all took to the BGT stage in a bid to win the £250,000 prize, as well as the slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli were also on hand to judge the final performances. And it’s fair to say Amanda had fans distracted thanks to her rather fancy frock.

Amanda opted for a striking metallic dress (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024: Amanda wows in plunging dress

It’s fair to say Amanda’s fashion and style have often riled up viewers the wrong way. So much so, that one of Amanda’s previous ensembles racked up over 600 Ofcom complaints.

And for her one last hurrah on BGT, Amanda looked sensational! The TV star walked out onto the stage wearing a plunging metallic dress. Waving to the audience, Amanda looked amazing – but viewers were divided.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

BGT 2024 viewers react to Amanda’s dress

And fans watching BGT at home soon shared their thoughts. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Considering it’s a family show…Amanda Holden wears the most inappropriate outfits!!!”

Amanda didn’t have time to get dressed!

Someone else added: “I thought exactly the same, too much chest on show.” A third wrote: “Amanda didn’t have time to get dressed!”

Amanda looking hot

However, others praised Amanda and complimented her fashion choice. A fan penned: “Alicia and Amanda looking hot.” Someone else gushed: “Amanda looking amazing!”

Amanda on dress uproar

A previous dress Amanda wore on BGT received 633 Ofcom complaints – which made it the most complained about TV moment of that year.

Oh no, I will not be covered up

At the time she told OK! magazine: “That dress was hysterical. I had bits of fish wire underneath my breasts trying to hold that together.

“But, look, I’m from a small-chest family, plus you know I’m 48 years old. It’s all quite laughable, but [it’s] all everyone seems to talk about. It’s been called another national ­crisis – but, oh no, I will not be covered up.”

