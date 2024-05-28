BGT 2024 viewers we’re not too happy over the two acts that bagged a spot in the final last night.

The hit ITV show was back on screens on Monday (May 27) kicking off its first live show. Acts like dancing dog group The Trickstars, 10-year-old dancer Trey Baine and singing sensation Taryn Charles all battled it out to bag a spot on the epic final.

But it appears that some fans were not impressed with who has sailed through to Sunday night’s (June 2) final.

The first live semi-final kicked off this week (Credit: ITV)

Singer Innocent wows on BGT 2024

At the end of BGT 2024, it was revealed that opera singer Innocent Masuku from South Africa won the public vote – meaning he was in the final.

The best act tonight, great performance.

Fans were left floored at Innocent’s performance and vocal chops. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person hailed him an “absolute star”. Someone else added: “The best act tonight, great performance.”

The singer bagged a place in the final (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024 two finalists revealed

As for which second act the judges thought deserved a place in the final, they chose the Sslaubi Performance Troupe.

The Korean martial arts group received praise from fans at home who dubbed the group as “mesmerising”. A second also wrote: “The Taekwondo were by a mile the best performance.”

The impressive group made jaws drop (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam BGT for ‘flying in established acts’

However, other fans were quick to criticise the two chosen finalists, with some moaning that the acts were already established.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one first accusations at ITV. They raged: “Stop flying these already established acts in. Both these two are already famous in their countries. The trickster lady lost previously and has trained again and come back and not been headhunted – it’s a joke now.”

‘We won’t be watching any more’

Someone else added: “Talent shows shouldn’t include professionals, Innocent is an incredible opera singer but shouldn’t be on the show.”

A third also fumed: “A professional opera singer who has won many awards and starred in many operas even taking the lead parts. #BGT is a platform for professionals! We won’t be watching anymore of this [expletive] show.”

Innocent is no stranger to performing on stage. He made his professional debut in a production of Porgy and Bess. The singer has since gone on to star in a slew of productions, including Carmen at the London Coliseum. The latest odds suggest he’s the current favourite to win the series.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

