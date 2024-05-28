BGT star Innocent Masuku confirms he’s tied the knot in heartwarming moment during live show: ‘What a special time’

BGT 2024 star Innocent Masuku has confirmed the exciting news that he’s tied the knot.

The opera singer left the nation gobsmacked thanks to his amazing audition. And on Monday (May 28) Innocent was back on screens for the first live show of the series.

In a bid to bag a spot in the final, Innocent put on an emotional performance on BGT. But afterwards, he shared some rather big news.

The singer shared some exciting news (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024 star Innocent ‘one to beat’

After his powerhouse performance, Innocent received a standing ovation from the judges and audience. Judge Alesha Dixon proclaimed: “How do I sum it up? You’re the one to beat.”

Meanwhile, Amanda also added: “What’s amazing is how slight you are and I never see you take a breath then you do those notes that last forever. I think Alesha’s right, you’re the one to beat tonight.”

While Simon said: “We felt how much this means to you. You deserve this opportunity because you are incredibly talented.”

The hosts asked Innocent about his wife (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024 star shares wedding news

Things took a more emotional turn though, when Dec spoke to Innocent. The singer revealed he had got married in between his audition and live semi-final performance.

Since we saw you last, you’re married now.

Dec said: “Since we saw you last, you’re married now.” Innocent replied: “Yes I am.”

The camera then panned to his new wife who was beaming and watching him from the audience, before jumping up and down.

Innocent’s wife cheered on her husband (Credit: ITV)

Innocent lands spot in final

Innocent ended up sailing straight through to the live final on Sunday (June 2) after winning the public vote.

Fans were left floored at Innocent’s performance and vocal chops. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person hailed him an “absolute star.” Someone else added: “The best act tonight, great performance.”

As for which second act the judges thought deserved a place in the final, they chose the Korean martial arts group, the Sslaubi Performance Troupe.

