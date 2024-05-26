BGT 2024 viewers ‘can’t watch’ as act swallows six swords in ‘show first’ leaving judges squirming

BGT 2024 viewers were left squirming at their screens over a sword swallower act.

The hit ITV show returned to screens on Sunday night (May 26) for the final lot of auditions for this year’s series. Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli were all on hand to try and find the superstar from the UK.

But when it came to one act, Heather Holiday, she had the judges horrified as she performed a “show first.”

The BGT act got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2024 act leaves judges horrified

Heather Holiday is a sword swallower and performer from America. Walking on stage in a gold dress, she soon got people talking thanks to her jaw-dropping act.

Even hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly immediately told viewers not to try this at home. What’s more, a medic was also on stand-by in case anything went wrong.

The judges were left shocked at the act (Credit: ITV)

Heather Holiday swallows six swords on BGT

With all eyes on Heather, she had the BGT audience and judges squirming as she swallowed a large sword.

But Heather wasn’t done with just the one sword. She ended up swallowing six swords whole.

Watching the act through their hands, the judges were left shocked at Heather. And the audience gasped at every move the act made on stage.

She ended up swallowing six swords (Credit: ITV)

Heather gets four yeses on BGT 2024

After seeing her swallow six whole swords, Ant even turned to the camera and proclaimed: “Six?! I don’t think we’ve ever had six before!”

After finishing the act, Heather received applause from everyone – despite their mouths being left on the floor.

Oh that was hard to watch. We can take it with just 1 sword.

Amazed at the act, all four judges decided to put her through – leaving her over the moon. Simon even told her: “Your whole presence is unbelievable!”

Viewers ‘can’t watch’ sword swallower

Viewers watching BGT 2024 at home were quick to share their thoughts on the act. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Oh that was hard to watch. We can take it with just 1 sword. Great job Heather”

That sword swallower is PHENOMENAL!!!!

Someone else also added: “Just why! I can’t watch this.” A third proclaimed: “A great act to watch if you are eating… Not!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.” A fourth wrote: “That sword swallower is PHENOMENAL!!!!”

BGT 2024 continues with a new episode on Monday, May 26, at 8:00pm on ITV and ITVX.

