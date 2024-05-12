BGT 2024 viewers have mocked the show as it issued a warning to those watching during an acrobatic performance.

Itzel Salvatierra, 39, appeared on the show tonight (May 12) to showcase her incredible skills to judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli.

However, as Itzel started her performance, a warning flashed up on screen telling viewers not to try it at home.

The show’s ‘don’t try this at home’ warning left viewers baffled (Credit: ITV)

Following the warning, viewers were quick to mock the show. One person said on X: “Don’t try this at home? Just as well I haven’t got a 50 ft high ceiling in my house and a trapeze set up as I’d be tempted otherwise.”

Another wrote: “I’m sick to death of them telling me not to try it at home. Let me have some fun!”

Someone else added: “‘Don’t try this at home’ yeah because I’ve got a massive hoop and a swing on my landing… thanks for the advice huns.”

Itzel wowed the judges and audience with her performance (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “‘Don’t try this at home’ is the most pointless warning ever.”

Others were just stunned by Itzel’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent. One gushed: “WOW! Itzel is amazing. We don’t see many aerialists on BGT. When done right it’s very beautiful to watch. That was brilliant!”

Another wrote: “WOW! Itzel is a credit to herself and her children!”

Itzel had explained to the judges that she’s at the end of her career from the sport after 30 years due to a health condition.

Itzel explained that she’s at the end of her career after 30 years of performing (Credit: ITV)

She said: “I have fibromyalgia, I literally live in pain. I want to give my body peace. Coming here will give me the chance to say goodbye to stages in a beautiful way and show the world what I can do.”

Itzel received four yeses from the judges, meaning she’s through to the next round.

