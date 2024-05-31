New dad Ant McPartlin comforts crying boy as he’s axed from BGT: ‘The sweetest thing’

During the fourth live semi-final, BGT viewers were not just captivated by the performances but were also moved by presenter Ant McPartlin‘s display of kindness.

The tension was palpable on Thursday (May 30), as fans awaited the announcement of the acts progressing to the BGT grand final.

Dance duo Abigail & Afronitaaa secured their spot after receiving the majority of the public vote.

This meant that the battle for the second slot was between dance troupe Phoenix Boys and choir Northants Sings Out.

Ant McPartlin was seen comforting a disappointed contestant on BGT. (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin consoles contestant

The judges were split in their decision, which pushed the outcome to rely on the public vote.

Ultimately, Northants Sings Out won the tiebreaker along with a spot in the final.

However, Phoenix Boys – the dance troupe made up of 37 boys from around the country – had become fan favourites.

Seeing their journey end was a heartbreaking moment, not just for them but for everyone watching.

Amidst the heartbreak, Ant McPartlin’s interaction with the group, particularly with one of the younger dancers who couldn’t hold back his tears, captured the audience’s heart.

As Ant asked the boys how they were feeling, one of the younger dancers burst into tears. The presenter was seen reaching out to comfort the young boy as the show came to a close.

Only two acts made it through to the BGT final. (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

One fan expressed their admiration on Twitter, writing: “Ant looking after the young Phoenix Boy who was in tears, and tearing up himself when Abigail & Afronitaaa was too emosh to speak, PROTECT at all costs.”

“Ant and Phoenix Boys was the sweetest thing,” another fan gushed.

Despite their exit, fans remain hopeful that Phoenix Boys could still make a comeback as this year’s wild card.

“This isn’t the last we’ve seen of Phoenix Boys’ oh so they’re the wild card?” one hopeful viewer questioned on social media.

Another agreed: “Was rooting for Phoenix Boys, so sad they didn’t make it though so much talent. I hope they make the wildcard @BGT if there is one this year. It’s gonna be a tough final!”

Read more: Ant McPartlin thrilled as wife Anne-Marie brings baby Wilder along to BGT live semi-final

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight (Friday, May 31) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.