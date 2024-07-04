In an exciting career leap, BGT winner Sydnie Christmas has revealed some exciting news.

After her victory on the ITV show, Sydnie is now poised to release her version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber hit Starlight Express this month.

However, what makes this release incredible is the endorsement it received from Lloyd Webber himself. After hearing Sydnie’s rendition on Instagram, Lloyd Webber encouraged her to release a recording.

As well as that, the singer has announced she’s heading off on her first-ever tour.

Sydnie Christmas is releasing her own rendition of Starlight Express (Credit: SplashNews)

Sydnie Christmas releases new single

“I was in Starlight Express in Germany for years and it was such a huge part of my life. The song Starlight Express means hope and light. I felt drawn to its meaning and the song resonated with me so I just had to record my own version – and Andrew Lloyd Webber told me I should release it,” Sydnie gushed to The Mirror. “I can’t believe it.”

For Sydnie, this isn’t just a stroke of luck; it’s a reflection of her journey, a “full circle moment”.

“It’s such a full circle moment. But every moment is a pinch me moment. I’m getting to live my dreams, I’m just the luckiest girl,” Sydnie expressed.

In addition to the single release, fans can eagerly await her new album My Way, set to drop in September.

This is due to be followed soon after by her own tour, starting on October 5.

She told The Sun: “When I got told about the tour, I thought I was just going to be someone’s warm-up. When they told me it was my tour, I was like: ‘Oh my God!'”

Sydnie won BGT earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Sydnie Christmas’s next move

Last month, Sydnie was one of the celebrity names that were tipped to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

The 22nd series of the popular BBC show is due to premiere in September, and last until December. However, with her tour kicking off around the same time, perhaps Celebrity Big Brother is a better bet.

According to the bookies at Betideas, she’s been given 9/1 odds to sign up.

