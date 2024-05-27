BGT viewers slam ‘creepy’ Bikoon act as Simon Cowell bemused in first semi-final: ‘Uncomfortable watching this’

BGT viewers tonight (Monday May 27) had a very mixed reaction to Bikoon, leaving Simon Cowell bewildered.

The variety act had a memorable route to this week’s semi-finals, wowing fans during auditions with a magic bag routine.

But after the ‘secret’ behind the performance was revealed, some of those watching at home expressed concern – claiming the act was “creepy”.

Jokes were made about Bikoon being similar to Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

BGT tonight: Bikoon news

At the end of tonight’s performance, with Simon the only judge not to have buzzed Bikoon off, it was revealed a shorter person was in the bag.

Some users on social media had speculated a young child may have been inside – or even a dog.

But when the second performer stepped out of the bag, fans seemed disappointed. There were even online ponderings about whether the ‘trick’ had been dangerous.

Simon however, who looked crestfallen after the reveal, didn’t seem to understand why Bikoon had exposed how their bag act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britain’s Got Talent (@bgt)

How viewers reacted

Amid complaints and speculation on social media about the safety implications of Bikoon’s performance, one person wrote on Instagram: “Uncomfortable watching this.”

Another claimed: “Gave me the creeps.”

Gave me the creeps.

And a third moaned: “He got far too much airtime and I think it was cruel and dangerous to have somebody in a bag like that.”

‘Unbridled chaos’

And while Bikoon proved divisive with viewers, some people didn’t know what to make of the unconventional act.

“I’m lost for words. This is unbridled chaos with this bag,” one observer tweeted.

“It was still entertaining and at one point I was actually happy the bag went through the hoop. It was a good effort Bikoon! But the cat’s out of the bag (or rather the man) @BGT #BGT.”

Someone else chuckled: “Everyone talking about it being dangerous and the judges being disappointed about the person in the bag but like… what did you guys think was in the bag?”

Separately, and not in response, another user wrote: “I thought it was a dog in the bag.”

Simon Cowell seemed flabbergasted (Credit: ITV)

Others, however, knew they weren’t impressed.

“This was dreadful. How they put him through to this stage, is beyond me. Utter Nonsense,” fumed one viewer.

And another said: “Criminal that they got a semi-final place!”

The semi-finals will be as far as Bikoon get in 2024 on BGT. Boos could be heard from the live audience as Ant and Dec confirmed they would not be progressing to the next stage. Innocent Masuku and Ssaulabi Performance Troupe were voted through to Sunday’s final.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: BGT 2024 viewers’ hearts melt as Simon Cowell congratulates new dad Ant McPartlin

The Britain’s Got Talent 2024 semi-finals continue tomorrow, Tuesday May 28, at 8pm on ITV and ITVX.

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.