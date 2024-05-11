BGT has been replaced in the schedules tonight (May 11) as Doctor Who and Eurovision take over terrestrial rival BBC One.

Olly Alexander will be out all guns blazing as he hopes to secure a win for the United Kingdom in the singing competition.

But one competition we won’t see on our screens this Saturday night is Britain’s Got Talent. ITV has decided, just like last year when Eurovision was on, to move the show to Sunday night.

Danny Platinum made his BGT debut last weekend (Credit: ITV)

BGT replaced by Bond tonight

Far from being upset about the news, telly lovers on ED!’s Facebook page have shared their delight at the news BGT isn’t on tonight.

Instead of the Simon Cowell talent show, ITV is showing Bond film Casino Royale tonight at 8pm. BBC One has a Doctor Who double bill from 6.20pm, followed by Eurovision at 7.55pm.

And ED! readers are thrilled over the change. In fact, many called for BGT to be taken off air full stop.

“There is a god. Amen,” said one telly fan.

“Just don’t watch it anymore. It’s so old hat. Give us a good drama at the weekend instead,” pleaded another.

A third commented: “Thank god. That’s what Saturday night used to be about – a bloody good film.”

“Rubbish – needs axing like X Factor,” another complained. “Like everything else on a Saturday night it’s absolute crap. Thank god for Netflix,” said another.

Taryn Charles impressed the judges last Saturday night (Credit: ITV)

‘Eurovision is a waste of time, too’

However, if you thought our readers would be switching over to the Beeb instead, think again. “And the Eurovision Song Contest on the BBC is a waste of time also,” said one.

“I am not interested in the Eurovision Song Contest or a boring Bond film. Thank god I am working,” said another.

‘Well I love BGT!’

However, not everyone felt the same, with some admitting they’d miss the Saturday night staple.

“If you haven’t got shows like these, then sometimes real talent slips through the net,” said one BGT fan. “I agree it probably needs revamping, but there have been some fabulous acts who’ve gone on to amazing things because of this show.”

Another agreed and said: “Well I love it. I’ve seen some amazing illusionists, some young boy who played rock and a great drummer. For me it’s better than Strictly, Dancing On Ice and The Masked Singer. Each to their own but let those who enjoy watch it – it’s their choice!”

BGT is on Sunday night (May 12) at 7.40pm.

