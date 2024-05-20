Blue Lights on BBC One: Everything we know about series 3 after the series 2 finale that fans wanted

Blue Lights series 2 has come to a bittersweet ending – but will there be a series 3? The finale was bitter because it was the closing chapter of one of the best series on TV, but sweet because Grace finally gave in to her feelings for Stevie.

The current series of the Belfast-based police drama ended on Monday (May 20, 2024) after a six-part run which was borderline traumatic at times.

But at least none of the close-knit force died (although they came close). After all, aren’t we all still scarred by the brutal death of Gerry Cliff in series 1?

So what happened in Blue Lights series 2, will there be a series 3, and who’ll be returning in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know.

***Warning: spoilers from Blue Lights series 2 ahead***

Will there be a series 3 of Blue Lights?

Blue Lights fans have every reason to feel secure about the TV show as it WILL be returning in the future. BBC One has renewed Blue Lights for seasons 3 and 4.

The Beeb made the decision before the critically-acclaimed Belfast police drama had aired its second season. Fans will know the drama follows three new PSNI probationary recruits as they navigate their way through policing a uniquely complex place.

Writers Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson said: “We’re thrilled that the BBC is committing to Blue Lights in this way. From the beginning, we wanted to write a show that had scale and ambition in its storytelling. And this decision gives us everything we need to do that.”

At the moment, we don’t know much of the plot of Blue Lights seasons 3 and 4. However, we do know that most of the popular cast will be back.

Who’s in the cast of Blue Lights series 3?

Leading lady Siân Brooke will reprise her role as Grace Ellis in series 3 of Blue Lights. Of course, the series wouldn’t be the same without her co-star Martin McCann, who plays Stevie Neil.

Meanwhile, Katherine Devlin will return as Annie Conlon, Nathan Braniff will play Tommy Foster, and Joanne Crawford returns as Helen McNally.

Andi Osho‘s Sandra Cliff will be back, having made the decision not to leave Belfast in the emotional series 2 finale. Hannah McClean is also set to return as Jen Robinson.

More details on the cast for series 3 and 4 will be announced in due course.

What happened in series 2?

Series 2 of Blue Lights was set exactly a year after the dramatic conclusion of season 1. This time, Grace, Annie and Tommy faced new challenges as they matured as police officers. On the streets of Belfast, new gangs competed to fill the space left by the McIntyre gang – making policing more difficult than ever.

Seamus O’Hara played Lee Thompson, who sought to take over the drug-running – believing he had better intentions. However, it was always going to end in violence. Shocking scenes showed his young nephew Henry wielding a gun at Stevie and Grace. This was all caught on camera by shocked onlookers.

However, after a bit of deep-fakery by Lee, the footage made it look like his nephew was threatened by a mass swarm of armed police. The tension eventually led to a mass riot, where it was lucky more people didn’t end up dead. Sadly, uncle Rab went into cardiac arrest during the police stand-off.

Back at the station, the team eventually found a link to Thompson and the Dixon murder. They realised the face covering worn by Dixon’s killer was identical to one found with the dead body of military veteran Ian ‘Soupy’ Campbell. His ex-army comrade Lee Thompson asked to have an identical scarf as a token of their time serving in Afghanistan.

The scarf was subsequently found in the Mount Eden home, and linked Lee and Craig McQuarrie to Dixon’s murder. However, when McQuarrie confessed, the cops still had nothing on Lee.

Although Lee got away with his part in Dixon’s death, he was ousted from the community by his sister, furious that her son Henry was found in possession of Lee’s gun. Elsewhere, Murray’s underhand intelligence tactics were exposed.

Did Grace and Stevie get together in Blue Lights?

After weeks of puppy-dog eyes, and longing looks, Grace and Stevie finally appeared to get together in the series 2 finale.

They shared a kiss in the precinct after Stevie returned to the station having put his life in danger on the frontline. Later, during after-work drinks, Stevie left early.

After some sage advice from Annie, who told Grace she “thinks too much”, Grace grabbed her coat and followed Stevie out of the pub. When Stevie saw her, he asked: “Did I forget something?”

To which she replied: “Yeah, I think so, yeah.” Viewers then saw Grace slip into the back of the cab, as Stevie smiled from ear to ear. As the taxi drove off, we saw Grace lean her head on Stevie’s shoulder.

Can they work together and maintain a relationship? We’ll find out in series 3. If series 1 and 2 are anything to go by, we expect to see series 3 land in March/April 2025.

Blue Lights series 1 and 2 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

