Comedian Bobby Davro fought back tears on live TV on Friday morning as he opened up on the death of his fiancée Vicky Wright.

The 65-year-old spoke to Ranvir Singh and Rob Rinder on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Vicky – the daughter of footballer Billy Wright – died in May 2023 at the age of 63, just eight months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Following Vicky’s death, Bobby suffered a minor stroke after collapsing following a gig in January.

Bobby Davro on losing fiancée

He explained on the show: “I came off stage and my little left leg buckled a bit and bumped into a table and I realised, well I didn’t realise, but I couldn’t put my jumper on properly.

“I was slurring a bit and someone was there who was an ex-fireman and he said, ‘I think you’re having a stroke.’ They got me to hospital quickly and, touch wood, I’m on the mend.”

Bobby was then asked by Rob if he thinks Vicky would be proud of his recovery.

I miss her probably more now than I did when it first happened.

“Yeah,” he nodded. “Don’t get me going.”

Speaking about Vicky, Bobby was immediately overcome with emotion. He said: “She was very special, very very special. I miss her probably more now than I did when it first happened.

“Because as a lot of people who’ve went through watching somebody dying terminally, it was pretty quick really, eight months, but it was extremely painful. It’s a relief when they leave you, and then you miss them, you know?”

Bobby continued: “I think I miss her more now than I’ve ever done, but life goes on. You’ve got to carry on with your life and, look at me, I’m still above ground so I’m well happy.”

Vicky Wright death announcement

A representative for Bobby told the PA news agency that Vicky had died on 4 May last year.

They said she had spent her final moments at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey, Surrey, surrounded by loved ones, including her daughter Kelly.

Kelly used Vicky’s social media to write: “Hello everyone… Some incredibly devastating news to share…. My wonderful mum Vicky has sadly passed away this morning.

“I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways.”

