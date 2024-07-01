Inside Bradley Walsh’s son Barney’s glam life – from soap gig to famous girlfriend

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are back on our screens tonight (July 1) for a repeat instalment of their programme, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad.

Although we know the Walshes well due to their TV endeavours from The Chase to The Larkins, what does Barney get up to away from the screen?

Well, let’s just say that as the son of Bradley Walsh, his lifestyle is far from basic…

Bradley Walsh’s son has a star-studded lifestyle away from the telly (Credit: Brett D.Cove)

Barney Walsh making his name away from dad Bradley

The father-and-son Gladiators duo have enjoyed five seasons of their namesake series. However, Barney’s success doesn’t just come from his on-screen chemistry with his father, Bradley Walsh. In fact, away from Bradders, Barney’s life has its own share of glitz and glamour.

Last year, Barney joined the cast of Casualty as clumsy nurse, Cameron, who struggled to adapt to life working in the emergency department. He’s also got a string of other acting gigs on his CV – from depicting young Arthur in the Guy Ritchie film King Arthur: Legend of The Sword to acting as a guest star in BBC’s Death in Paradise.

Barney also has some major hosting skills, from helming Gladiators beside his dad to presenting the Miss World pageant since 2017.

It’s no surprise, as the face of such a prestigious event, Barney has brushed shoulders with some stunning individuals and even celebs. That’s how he met his now girlfriend and former Miss World 2016, Stephanie Del Valle Diaz.

Love is in the air for young Barney Walsh

Stephanie is a Puerto Rican musician and model and is said to have first hit it off with Barney whilst attending charity events as part of the Miss World Beauty With A Purpose initiative.

A source reportedly told The Sun of the couple in 2022: “They get on really well and know they’re both young in their careers so give each other space to pursue their dreams.”

Regardless, Barney appears to keep his personal life largely under wraps. Although, he does hop on Instagram to give a periodic update of his luxurious lifestyle.

Barney Walsh praised for ‘incredible acting’

Last month, he shared a clip of his acting prowess in Casualty, with an emotional preview of a heartfelt scene. Evidently, it went down well with viewers, who flocked to the comment section to praise Barney’s depiction of Cameron.

One gushed: “He got that crying lip wobble absolutely on point, I really like Cam and Barney does an incredible job acting him.”

Another said: “I’m actually to excited, I love cam so much and barney just the best job, he’s honestly so talented.”

A third agreed: “Well done Barney, we love Cam.”

Barney has an array of skills from presenting to climbing and acting (Credit: Brett D.Cove)

Jetting off here, there and everywhere

The young star’s feet hardly touch the ground – and we’re not just talking about his Breaking Dad travels.

Barney also shares glimpses into his own personal travels, including shots of a stunning sunset in Costa Rica and panoramic views whilst climbing in Mexico.

Barney, we can hardly keep up with you!

Breaking Dad is on ITV1 tonight (July 1) at 8.30pm.

