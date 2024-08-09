Former Strictly star Brendan Cole has finally had his say about the recent Strictly Come Dancing drama.

It’s no secret that Brendan has years of dancing prowess up his sleeve, so it’s unsurprising that he has chosen to chime in.

The New Zealand born star tore up the dance floor from 2004 to 2017 and even starred as a judge on the New Zealand version of the show, Dancing with the Stars. However, he was later axed from the show in 2018 and has had a fairly low profile ever since.

Now, he is speaking out about what the future of Strictly may entail – and whether he will be making a ballroom return!

Brendan Cole has spoken out about Strictly (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Brendan Cole on Strictly

The star has suffered his fair share of drama due to his stint on Strictly, from allegedly calling dance partner Sarah Manners a [bleep] to slapping former partner Fiona Phillips on the bum and even dubbing her as “pathetic”.

Regardless, Brendan has taken the chance to share his honest thoughts on the fallout from the recent Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice drama.

Chatting to Metro, he divulged: “It’s the pro’s job to get the celebrities through it. I’ve had a few rough ones; I didn’t particularly like them, they didn’t like me, but you push through. At the same time l’ve had fantastic partners who I’ve loved working with. You take the good and the bad and hopefully come out unscathed.”

When probed on whether he would be twirling back onto the dance floor in wake of former star Aljaz Skorjanec making a comeback, he said: “They’re running out of pros, I might get the call-up! If they come with the right number, I’ll consider it! No, that’s a joke – I wouldn’t do that.”

Brendan was axed from Strictly in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brendan Cole’s Strictly exit

In 2018, Strictly Come Dancing failed to renew Brendan’s yearly contract. According to reports, he said at the time: “I’m a little bit in shock at the moment. I’m quite emotional and a bit raw about it. I am very disappointed. It’s an editorial decision. I will never know the ins and outs.

“I have had 15 incredible series on the show, I’m very proud of the whole show, they’re a great team.”

He said about his exit at the time: “It’s their decision, the powers that be within the BBC. They’ll have a vision of the show and I’m not part of the vision, that’s okay.

“Listen, I accept, you’ve got to accept what decisions are made. I would have preferred to have made the decision myself, but maybe I would never have made it because I love being on the show.”

Read more: Strictly 2024 contestants: Jamie Borthwick and Tom Dean latest stars to join the line-up

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.