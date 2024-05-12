Every blow Britain’s Got Talent 2024 has faced so far – Ofcom threats; ‘fakery’ row; camera work backlash

The new 2024 series of Britain’s Got Talent returned to our screens last month, and already, the ITV show has faced many blows.

The entertainment show is hosted by the presenting duo Ant & Dec. Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Bruno Tonioli came back as judges. Despite millions tuning in to see what talent the new series has in store, some viewers haven’t been impressed so far.

Britain’s Got Talent 2024: Ofcom threats

Last month, one audition rubbed so many people the wrong way that the show received over 50 Ofcom complaints.

Kimberly Winter, who many believed was auditioning to sing ABBA’s famous ballad The Winner Takes It All, ended up burping the song instead.

In total shock, both the panel and the audience were stunned by the audition. Alesha and Bruno pressed their red buzzer while Amanda and Simon didn’t.

Surprisingly, at the end of her belchy performance, Kimberly received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Kimberly’s audition received over received over 50 Ofcom complaints (Credit: YouTube)

Kimberly admitted she flew from America to audition for the show. It wasn’t all bad, however. Simon and Amanda didn’t hate the audition and let her through to the next round.

On the other hand, viewers on social media weren’t impressed.

“What was the burp performance even about? Like what was she trying to achieve? It was just utterly disgusting!” one user wrote.

“I can’t burp on command. Plus it’s just revolting,” another shared.

BGT fakery claims

It seems nothing gets past these viewers! During an episode of the auditions last month, fans of BGT called out the show’s fake edit.

Following a series of different auditions, people at home spotted that all four judges having the same shocked expression when reacting to performances.

“Is there anything more annoying on TV than the #BGT judges with their fake open mouths in surprise at almost every act?” one X user questioned.

Meanwhile, BGT bosses were forced to address ‘fakery’ claims in May 2024. The Sun claimed that producers of Britain’s Got Talent have been secretly creating acts from scratch.

“Scouting for talent on shows is nothing new but to actually be creating acts out of thin air is ridiculous,” a source told the publication.

However, BGT said: “Contestants all have their own established talents. We support the production of their performance to help make it the best it can be for our stage.”

Fans of BGT called out the show’s fake edit (Credit: ITV)

Format backlash

Despite the audition process being pre-recorded well in advance, it appears the format of the show hasn’t been perfected, according to viewers.

Fans at home were especially turned off when 10-year-old dancer Trey was performing and the cameraman kept trying to capture the reaction of the audience. This resulted in many parts of the performance being missed.

“The constant cutting to the audience is so ANNOYING especially when the act isn’t a singer – paired with the unneeded slow-mo sections it’s all so badly edited #BGT,” one user wrote.

“I hate it when you’re watching these acts and then you miss half the audition seeing the audiences staged reactions and close ups of every judge. Stop the nonsense! #BGT,” another wrote.

“Is there a single #BGT performance that producers will allow us to watch and listen to, without a cutaway to the judges, audience or presenters reacting and commenting EVERY THREE SECONDS?” a third asked.

BGT continues on Sunday (May 10) from 7.40pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

