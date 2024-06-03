Ant and Dec halt Britain’s Got Talent final for tribute to Rob Burrow after his death aged 41

The Britain’s Got Talent final was paused last night (June 2) for an emotional tribute to Rob Burrow.

Former rugby player Rob died at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield surrounded by his family after becoming ill earlier in the week.

His death was revealed shortly before the final of the ITV talent show started, with one of the finalists finishing his act with a tribute to Rob, who died after battling MND.

Ant and Dec paused to let Alex Mitchell pay tribute to Rob Burrow

Alex Mitchell in touching Rob Burrow tribute

After receiving feedback from the BGT judges, finalist Alex Mitchell told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that he would like to say a few words.

Standing back, the hosts paused the live show and let Alex, who is also from Yorkshire and has autism and a tick, share his tribute.

Alex said: “An hour ago before I came on stage I got some sad news. To the family of Rob Burrow – he is a hero and I hope you know how much we love him here tonight, and for him advocating for disability rights is so important.”

Ant and Dec looked sombre as they applauded the tribute. The audience and judges Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden were then seen clapping in agreement.

The boys then picked up where the show had left off, going to a break before welcoming the next act onto the stage.

Rob Burrow's death was announced ahead of the Britain's Got Talent final last night

Britain’s Got Talent final: Viewers emotional

One viewer commented on the tribute and said: “Alex Mitchell paying tribute to the late #RobBurrow on #BGT. I think we can all get behind the sentiment and wish his family every condolences this evening.”

Another added: “Well done to Alex Mitchell to give a mention to Rob Burrow on @BGT who passed away to today after a six-year battle with MND.”

A third commented: “Shout out for Rob Burrow. 100% Alex Mitchell.”

Prince William’s tribute

Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among those sharing tributes last night.

In a post to Instagram, Prince William said: “A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream. Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya, and Macy.”

