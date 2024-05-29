Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Fans slam Duncan Murray’s partially pre-recorded pogo stick act: ‘How is that fair’

Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Wednesday, May 29) was the third live semi-final of the series.

Duncan Murray and his pogo stick was among the acts taking part tonight – but fans weren’t overly impressed.

Duncan took part in tonight’s show (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent tonight: Duncan Murray in the semi-final

Tonight’s BGT semi final opened with a show-stopping performance from Canadian contestant Duncan Murray.

Duncan, 22, went through to the live semi-finals after impressing the judges with his pogo stick skills.

During his auditions, using his pogo stick, he jumped over both Ant and Dec – drawing rapturous applause from the audience.

For tonight’s performance, he went even bigger – if that’s even possible!

In a pre-recorded segment, Duncan was seen jumping over cars outside the arena, before heading inside.

Duncan was joined by two other pogo stickers (Credit: ITV)

Ducan’s act divides judges

In the arena, Duncan was joined by two other people on pogo sticks.

Together, they bounced around the stage, jumping between boxes, and doing impressive flips.

At one point during the act, Duncan jumped over the judges and their table.

At the end of the act, Amanda, Alesha, and Bruno gushed over Duncan’s performance, excitedly telling him how he’d upped his performance from the audition.

However, Simon wasn’t as impressed. He also thought that being joined by two others on pogo sticks drew the attention away from Duncan.

Duncan’s act didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent: Fans slam Duncan’s act

Fans of the show weren’t overly impressed with Duncan’s act – or with the fact that part of it had been pre-recorded. They took to Twitter to moan.

“Thought the whole point of the semi-finals was that the contestants have to perform LIVE! Why is he allowed to pre-record some of his act? How many attempts did he get to get it right? The other LIVE acts know get one chance!” one fan grumbled.

“There are some acts that I just don’t understand how they got through to the semis , this is one of them,” another said.

“What the hell is this nonsense?” a third then fumed. “Pre-recorded! How is that fair to the other acts?” another then asked.

“‘Some of it needed to be prerecorded’. If it can’t be done live it shouldn’t be part of the live performance. Bore off,” a fifth then fumed.

However, some fans enjoyed Duncan’s act.

“Duncan!! So good to see something different on a talent show!” one fan gushed.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tomorrow (Thursday, May 30) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

