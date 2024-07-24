Carol Kirkwood tied the knot with her partner Steve Randall in a wedding day that the star has described as “perfect”.

The weather woman said “I do” in an elegant winter wedding ceremony at Cliveden House in Berkshire in December 2023.

Although the day looked idyllic, in a chat on The One Show last night (July 23), Carol revealed a threat that could have made her special day drastically different…

Carol Kirkwood wedding

The BBC favourite joined Alex Jones and Anita Rani on The One Show sofa last night to promote her new romance novel, Once Upon a Time in Venice. It was here that she gave a glimpse into her own dreamy love life.

Host Alex Jones said: “Your real life Carol has been very romantic since we last met. You got married in December, you say the weather wasn’t on your side, which is terrible when you work in weather but you looked super happy and super beautiful.

“How’s it all going?”

A glowing Carol replied: “Fabulously and I couldn’t be happier.”

Carol went on to describe just how wonderful her nuptials were – but also shared with viewers that a change in the weather could have written the day off.

But there was a storm, can you believe it? Storm Gerrit.

She said: “It was the perfect day, it was a small intimate wedding, it was beautiful and very romantic. But there was a storm, can you believe it? Storm Gerrit.

“When we booked it, obviously it was a bit in advance and we didn’t know there was going to be a storm. I was watching it in the lead up to the wedding and thinking ‘No!’ but on the actual day we didn’t even notice.”

Steve Randall and Carol Kirkwood

Carol married former police officer Steve, whom she began dating in 2021. The broadcaster previously gushed about her then husband to be to Good Housekeeping Live in 2022, stating: “Steve came into my life when I was already very happy,I didn’t need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that’s the difference.”

Steve proposed in 2022 and Carol shared the big news live on BBC Breakfast shortly after – awww!

