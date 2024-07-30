As the original Countdown maths whiz, Carol Vorderman has always had a head for figures – but were you aware the Cooking With The Stars contestant has addressed dating up to five ‘boyfriends’ at the same time?

Here’s more of the 63-year-old telly fave’s biggest life controversies…

Carol has not one but five lovers (Credit: BBC)

Carol’s five ‘special friends’

Back in 2022 during an appearance on This Morning, Carol reflected on her relationships and status.

She said: “I’ve been married twice. First one was not happy, second one was very happy and then it ended.”

Carol went on: “I’m a great believer in chapters of my life, and some are extended chapters and some aren’t. Now, the last 10 years or so, I live a very much freer life where I have special friends and I am not looking for one person.”

Then in January 2023, she opened up a little more to The Sun: “I might have a boyfriend who only lasts a few months. I call them ‘special friends’. People may have other terms for them.”

Additionally, during a podcast appearance, Carol emphasised she was single – and “in a happy place”.

I have a system which I’ve had for 10 years. They’re called ‘special friends’.

“I’m having the best time,” she said. “I have a system which I’ve had for 10 years. They’re called ‘special friends’.”

Noting she there are five special friends, Carol detailed how she’s been seeing some of them for years.

“One’s 11 years, one’s seven years – you know everyone is single. It’s a happy place. I hasten to add I’m not into one night stands,” Carol said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

‘Regret’ over divorce

Carol, a mum of two, has been married twice.

Her first husband was Christopher Mather, a Royal Navy officer, who she wed in 1985. However, their marriage broke down after a year.

Then, in 1990, she married management consultant Patrick King, with whom she shares kids Katie and Cameron. But Carol and Patrick separated in 2000.

Carol also dated sports journalist Des Kelly for five years from 2001 and was also linked to pilot Graham Duff.

However, Carol previously told Woman Magazine about the split from her second husband: “I never said why my marriage broke down and we’d agreed never to talk about it publicly. The divorce is a regret of mine and my mum thinks that we should have stayed together. He’s now remarried so there’s no chance of us getting back together.”

Carol Vorderman is starring in Cooking With The Stars (Credit: ITV)

BBC ‘sacking’

In November 2023, Carol was almost overwhelmed as she exited her BBC Radio Wales show following reports of a breach of guidelines.

Carol told fans on social media she was leaving following “non-negotiable changes to my radio contract”.

The outspoken star, a strong critic of the former Tory Government, said at the time: “I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.”

Going under the knife

In September 2023, Carol told The Times that using cosmetic treatments is “part of the job”.

She admitted to having used Botox and other procedures, saying: “It would be less important if I weren’t on the telly, but it’s part of the job. I have Botox and a lot of treatments for my face and neck. Everyone does.”

However, the two-time Rear of the Year has denied having anything done to her backside.

“I’ve always had a huge [bleep],” she told MailOnline.

“I promise I haven’t had bottom implants. It’s the same old bottom. In my family, loads of us have it: the Vorderman [bleep].”

Cooking With The Stars airs on ITV1 this evening, Tuesday July 30, at 8pm.

