Cat Deeley shocked by Ben Shephard’s swipe at her husband on This Morning: ‘You know he’s poorly at the moment!’

Cat Deeley was left shocked today after her co-presenter Ben Shephard appeared to take a swipe at her husband, Patrick Kielty, on This Morning.

Today’s Monday morning (June 24) show included a segment about the World’s Ugliest Dog contest.

Ben Shephard made a cheeky comment to Cat Deeley on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning

As Ben joked that everybody sees their own dog as cute, guest Sonia Sodha agreed: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, no one thinks that their own pet is ugly.”

Cat also added: “I also quite like an underdog! I quite like a dog with literally three legs or…”

To this Ben cut in cheekily: “Are you drawn to them? That’s why you married Paddy?”

While Sonia and Gyles Brandreth descended into awkward laughter, Cat stuck her tongue out at Ben and hit back: “Oh my goodness! You know he’s poorly at the moment, so he can’t sort you out!”

Cat’s comment triggered some concern amongst viewers, but later she revealed that Paddy is suffering with shingles.

TV star Cat opened up about her “poorly” husband Patrick (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cat Deeley husband

“He thought he’d touched his face. He’d got this burning, tingling, stinging sensation, so that’s what he thought it was,” she explained.

While This Morning medic Dr Sara explained that the condition can cause you fatigue and headaches, as well as painful blotches anywhere on the body, Cat said that poor Paddy “has got them on his face”.

Many viewers took to social media to offer the comedian sympathy and well-wishes.

“Feel for Cat’s husband, shingles is awful,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “I’ve had shingles three times. It’s [bleeping] horrible.”

Read more: Dermot O’Leary baffled over This Morning shake-up as he makes return: ‘What are we doing?!’

Why not leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story?