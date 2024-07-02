Cat Deeley branded a ‘fish out of water’ on This Morning alongside Ben Shephard

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard‘s partnership is “growing in rapport” on This Morning, a body language expert has claimed.

Ben and Cat became the ITV show’s main hosts in March as they took over from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby – who both left last year.

The duo have had a rough start, with viewers criticising their chemistry on air. However, now, an expert has insisted there’s more “elegance” to Ben and Cat’s partnership almost four months on.

Ben and Cat’s partnership is growing in rapport, according to an expert (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning

Body language expert Darren Stanton has discussed Ben and Cat’s rapport on behalf of Betfair Bingo.

He said: “I’ve been watching Ben and Cat for quite some time now. With Cat, we know the transition has been a bit of a slow one. However, I do think the rapport between them has increased quite a lot, and they’ve started to find their feet now.

“I still see chinks in Cat’s armor though. She sometimes seems a bit nervous, such as recently when she was doing a piece to camera and she crossed one arm over the other. This is a pacifying reassurance gesture. I’ve looked at her American career, where she did some really fast paced and high intensity stuff. It suggests at times she can feel like a fish out of water, which is surprising considering how intense filming in America can be.”

Cat has been branded a “fish out of water” at times on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

He continued: “In terms of increased rapport between Cat and Ben, we can see that through increased eye contact, and the smiles seeming more genuine. In the early stages, Ben would flash a smile, but it was more of an empathy smile to show his support. It was almost like he knew Cat was nervous.

“With these two though, they are continuing to develop at quite a good rate, but I still see some confidence issues with Cat – although she is nowhere near as nervous as she used to be.”

Darren said Ben and Cat now “come across as more seamless with the way that they interact with each other”. He also said: “I don’t think they are as strong as other presenters such as Alison Hammond, but they have definitely developed over the last few months.”

Ben said he and Cat just want to make the “best show” they can (Credit: ITV)

Ben recently made a vow with Cat over the future of This Morning. It came amid reports that ratings had taken a dip – something ITV denied.

Speaking to Bella magazine, Ben said: “From our perspective we just want to make the best show we can possibly make. The reaction we have had has been brilliant and I am loving it.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

